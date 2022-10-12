Where to buy Adidas Al Rihla 2022 FIFA World Cup boot collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear behemoth Adidas is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held for the first time in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, beginning on November 20, 2022. After unveiling the Federation kits for the prestigious tournament on August 29, the German sportswear label has released the Al Rihla football cleats collection.

The German sportswear giant has unveiled three iconic football cleats as part of the collection, all of which are inspired by the official match ball revealed by the three stripes label on March 30, 2022. The three-piece Al Rihla football boot collection will be available on Adidas' official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers beginning October 11, 2022.

More about the newly released Adidas Al Rihla 2022 FIFA World Cup 3-piece boot collection, featuring Predator Edge, X Speedportal and Copa Sense

Newly released Adidas Al Rihla 2022 FIFA World Cup 3-piece boot collection, featuring Predator Edge, X Speedportal, and Copa Sense (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Three Stripes label is reimagining three of their most iconic football silhouettes for the Al Rihla football boots pack ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. Al Rihla is an Arabic phrase that means "the journey." The collection is meant to represent each national team's dedication and hard work in order to qualify for the football tournament in Qatar.

The label has reimagined X Speedportal, Copa Sense, and Predator Edge boots inspired by the adidas' official match ball in vibrant colorways. In an official press release, Design Director of Football Graphics and Hardwear at Adidas, commented upon the collection as:

"For this special tournament and the biggest stage in sport, we wanted to capture the essence of speed and movement in reflection of the pace at which the modern game is played."

He went on to explain what the collection pieces represent:

With players showcasing what some see as impossible movement, we imagined the future of fast with the Al Rihla World Cup boot pack, bringing it to life with the same vibrant iridescence as the Al Rihla Official Match Ball to encapsulate the magic on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and beyond."

All three silhouettes are available in a bright colour palette of yellow, blue, and red, with each having a unique graphic design. The silhouettes represent both the movement and the speed of the modern game. The pieces in the collection are also inspired by Qatar's flag, architecture, and iconic boats.

The first on the list is the Predator Edge, which comes in Cloud White / Solar Yellow / Power Blue color palette.The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $280.

The second shoe in the list is the X Speedportal which comes in Clear Aqua / Solar Red / Power Blue color palette. This silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $250.

The third and the last silhouette in the football pack is the Copa Sense 2 , which comes in Core Black / Bright Cyan / Team Solar Yellow color palette. This silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $275.

The football cleats in the collection were created to support the players becoming the best versions of themselves with comfort, style, and technology.

