Adidas AL HILM 2022 FIFA World Cup football boots pack: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored 

After rocking soccer fans with its first AL RIHLA boot pack, the Three Stripes is once again making grand preparations for an all-new Adidas AL HILM football boot pack. This pack will be the second Adidas 2022 FIFA World Cup cleats assortment, which recently surfaced on the internet.

In addition to this, the German label will also offer an AL HILM 2022 World Cup Final Ball. Not long ago, the official images of this ball were released by the brand.

The upcoming Adidas AL HILM 2022 FIFA World Cup boots and final ball are expected to be dropped soon in December. Fans will have to stick around for the pricing details of both the shoes and ball that will be sold by Adidas' online and offline outlets and its authorized retail chains.

Adidas AL HILM 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer boots back will offer four different models dressed in black, white, and gold

Boot Artisan @boot_artisan Leaked Adidas COPA & Predator EDGE from ''AL HILM Pack'' Leaked Adidas COPA & Predator EDGE from ''AL HILM Pack'' ✨Leaked Adidas COPA & Predator EDGE from ''AL HILM Pack''👀 https://t.co/fNtW01y6cm

The globally renowned sportswear giant will be offering two packs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While the first one was dubbed “AL RIHLA,” the second one is “AL HILM.” It is an Arabic term that means "the dream." For the unfamiliar, in November 2021, the Three Stripes label officially filed a patent application for the name “AL HILM.” It primarily relates to football and other sporting equipment.

Adidas' 2022 FIFA World Cup AL HILM soccer boot range features the primary color scheme of white, which is combined with a distinct shade of black and gold. It is a high-fashion color scheme that is guaranteed to be trendy.

This pack comprises of the current-generation Copa Sense, the modern Predator Edge, the Adidas x Speedportal, and the upcoming Predator Accuracy football boots. Additionally, the AL HILM pack bears the new Adidas Performance logo, just like its other performance gears made for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Take a closer look at the leaked images of the shoes arriving under the latest collection (Image via FootyHeadlines)

The first shoe is the 2022 World Cup Adidas Copa shoes that offer a modern and fashionable appearance. It has a white background, topped with black logos and gold accents.

The prominent Three Stripes and the passing/shooting components, which are Silo’s signature features, have been highlighted on the fresh white and black Adidas Predator Accuracy cleats.

The white, black, and gold Adidas Edge Predator "AL HILM" boot offers a classic appearance. Moreover, it boasts a white top with black logos and accents, and the gradient-effect outer sole unit seems to be in metallic gold.

At the same time, the Adidas x Speedportal+ soccer cleats in White/Black/Metallic Gold possess a comparable style and color palette as the other models in the line. The boots also blend a white top with black trademarks and shiny gold for the sole plate look.

More about the Adidas AL HILM Final Ball

Take a closer look at the upcoming Adidas AL HILM Final Ball (Image via Sportskeeda)

The customized Adidas AL HILM Final Ball will also be part of the final 2022 FIFA World Cup launch. The football features a stylish design that mixes a gold body with maroon embellishments. Additionally, the color scheme is mentioned as Gold Metallic/Maroon/Collegiate Burgundy.

The Adidas 2022 World Cup AL HILM championship ball is identical to the AL RIHLA in terms of structure.

Interested buyers can quickly sign up on the brand’s official website, so that they don’t miss out on the aforementioned launches and receive timely notifications as soon as these items arrive.

Poll : 0 votes