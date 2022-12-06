5 best Nike football cleats launched in 2022

Nike owns a significant selection of footwear models for all sports, and when it comes to football, the Oregon-based brand provides one of the best football cleats with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe on its roster.

Like every year, the Swoosh label offers a number of new colorways and advanced revamps to its best soccer cleats designs. The brand's Mercurial line is currently among the most popular boots on the market.

If you're a soccer fan and want to learn more about the top football boots that the shoe manufacturer has launched in 2022, we've listed the top five football boots below.

Top five football cleats launched by Nike is 2022 to lookout for

1) Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Metallic Copper”

Here's a detailed look at the Metallic Copper colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Elite Generation football cleat was dropped on November 14, 2022. They were sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other authorized sellers, with a retail price tag of $260. The pairs were part of the Nike Football Generation Pack.

In a design inspired by the physics of connectivity and force, the global stage inspires and commemorates the game's largest competition. This entire cleat is covered in a Metallic Copper/Metallic Copper color scheme.

The shoes have a beautiful futuristic design, complete with a carbon fiber chrome plate. It assists players in dominating during the final seconds of a match, which is when it matters the most. It has a Zoom Air unit and a rubberized texture in the top center for exceptional sync.

2) Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG “Beetroot”

Take a closer look at the Mbappe's football shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

On September 5, 2022, the Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Beetroot football boots worn by Mbappe were released. They were sold for $275 and offered by the online and physical stores of Nike and Nike Football.

The complete shoe is covered in a Dark Beetroot/University Blue/Vivid Purple/Metallic Vivid Gold color palette.

Kylian Mbappe is part of an elite group of scorers thanks to his explosiveness and quick change of direction. This footwear is designed to help you compete like KM—with blazing pace and purpose—with homage to his heritage. The brand included a Zoom Air unit designed particularly for football and a gripping surface up top for outstanding touch.

Nike has created a brand new 3/4 Zoom Air unit for the first time in the company's history. It rests in the plate and adds a layer of bouncy underfoot feel that makes it easier for you to move more quickly on the field and generate separation when it counts—whether you're scoring goals, getting the ball first, or eluding defenders.

3) Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “White”

Here's a detailed look at the football cleats (Image via Sportskeeda)

On July 1, 2022, the Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “White” cleats went on sale. With a fixed price tag of $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230) per pair, these soccer cleats were sold by Nike and its partnering Nike football retailers.

The official colorway is listed as White/Coconut Milk/Bright Crimson/Off Noir. The shoe comes with a Zoom Air unit designed specifically for soccer and a gripping texture up top for enhanced control. As players sprint around the field, making crucial plays with speed and agility, they can feel the great footwork.

4) Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 FG

Take a closer look at the CR7 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite cleats from the Swoosh brand were made available on October 31, 2022. These pairs, which retail for $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230), were only available through the brand's online shops.

It is Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark soccer boot for the 2022 World Cup at Qatar.

Azulejo tiles, like Cristiano Ronaldo, are a Portuguese national treasure. The brand used graphic inspiration from the Portuguese esthetic for the Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 to demonstrate what can be accomplished when one is committed to their trade. The shoe is equipped with a Zoom Air unit designed specifically for football players to accelerate during the most crucial moments of a game.

The complete football cleat is dressed in a White/Concord/Medium Blue/Metallic Copper color scheme. The upper's unique, all-over graphic pays homage to a few of CR7's earlier boots with an azulejo theme. The structure's speed cage, which binds the foot to the outsole without increasing bulk for the best grip, is constructed of a light but sturdy polymer.

5) Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Lucent Pack” Yellow Strike

Here's a detailed look at the Yellow Strike colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

In July 2022, these bright yellow football boots went on sale via the online and offline stores of the Swoosh label and its authorized retail chains. With a selling price label of $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230) for each set, these sneakers were part of the Swoosh label’s “Lucent Pack.”

These stylish high-end soccer cleats are dressed in a Yellow Strike-Sunset Glow-Coconut Milk color palette. The engineered Chevron mesh as well as the Flyknit of the forefoot and ankle areas combine with the technology that provides support and more grip while striking in the redesigned Mercurial shell.

The reduction in the Flyknit has a very clear purpose. The shoe label has designed a shell consisting of an inner core called Speed Cage lockdown along with Minimal Loft that gives wearers a barefoot experience so that in the competition and in times of aggression, they have perfect alignment. The Vaporsite+ structure is achieved via these methods.

These were just five of the best soccer boots offered by the Swoosh label in 2022. If you’re looking to buy any of the aforementioned pairs, check out sellers and stockists like StockX, eBay, and GOAT. These resellers will offer the cleats with varying price tags.

