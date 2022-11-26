4 best football boots worn by Kylian Mbappe 

Kylian Mbappe has become a worldwide sensation and is currently showing no signs of slowing down. The French striker is so highly regarded by Nike that he launched their first collection of Mercurial Superfly footwear in 2019. This vote of confidence has been admirably repaid on the field.

Mbappe earned his first pair of signature soccer cleats from the brand with the KM x Bondy Mercurial Superfly 7. In the 2020 Champions League final, he got a new pair of pink Mercurial Superfly Pink Panther as his second signature edition from Nike. In the inaugural quarter of the 2021/22 season, he released his third original, the Mbappe Flames, which is a testament to his love for the game.

Here's a list of some of the most famous soccer shoes worn by Kylian Mbappe over the years.

Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite and three other top football cleats worn by Kylian Mbappe in the past

1) Nike Mercurial Superfly VII Mbappe 'Pink Panther'

In 2008, my parents saved up for a quarter to offer me the first edition of the Mercurial Pink Panther worn by the great @FranckRibery Now in 2020 I will be wearing the new version at the Champions League final.

The “Pink Panther” variant of Nike Mercurial Superfly VII arrived in the sneaker market in August 2020. With a selling price label of $300, these pairs were sold by the online stores of Nike and partnering Nike Football retailers.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly VII Elite Mbappe "Pink Panther" football cleats have a large white "Lightning Swoosh" on the exterior and are pink in color.

The initial 'Berry' Nike Mercurial boots from 2008, which were made popular by Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribéry (then in his mid-20s) served as a major design influence for the "Pink Panther", right down to the location of the Swoosh. The 2008 launch was the first pink football boots produced by Nike.

2) Nike Mercurial Superfly VII Elite “Mbappe x Bondy”

Take a closer look at the football cleats (Image via FootyHeadlines)

With a price label of $300 for each pair, this Nike Mercurial Superfly VII Elite “Mbappe x Bondy” football boots arrived on December 8, 2019. They were offered by Nike stores and some affiliated sellers.

The official color scheme of the Nike Mercurial Superfly VII Elite Mbappe Bondy Dreams football boots is "Vast Grey / Metallic Vivid Gold / Electro Green."

It's a very unique silhouette with futuristic patterns in various shades of green on the gray outer. The color scheme of the soccer shoes is probably inspired by Mbappe's early journey from the roads of his small hometown of Bondy, a northeastern Paris suburb (gray), to some of the world's biggest tournaments (green grass, gold for the World Cup trophy).

The Nike Mercurial Mbappe "Bondy Dreams" boots have a striking design that is finished with gold embellishments. The two studs up front share the same color gold color as the Swoosh, which comes with a Nike x Mbappe x Bondy lettering.

The right shoe's tongue flap features two stars to symbolize France's World Cup victories and Mbappe's official emblem, both of which are likewise highlighted in gold.

3) Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Mbappe “KM Flames”

Take a closer look at the KM Flames football cleats (Image via Twitter/@ProD_Soccer)

Nike and Kylian Mbappe presented their innovative Nike Mercurial Superfly “KM Flames” edition last year. These soccer boots were dropped on November 1, 2021. They priced at $300 per pair by the Swoosh label and some of its authorized retail merchants.

The entire boot design was covered in a Light Thistle / Metallic Silver color scheme. The Nike "KM Flames" line and the Mercurial Superfly 8 Mbappe cleats feature a custom design and boast fire graphics to honor Kylian Mbappe as the fastest footballer in the world.

The light purple ("Light Thistle") Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Mbappé signature shoes have black branding and an outer with a red fire pattern.

4) Nike's Kylian Mbappe Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Beetroot edition

Take a closer look at the recently launched football shoes (Image via Nike)

Most recently introduced, Mbappe’s Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Beetroot football boots arrived in the market on September 5, 2022. With a selling price tag of $275, they were traded via the online and offline outlets of Nike and Nike Football partnering vendors.

The complete shoes were wrapped up in a Dark Beetroot / University Blue / Vivid Purple / Metallic Vivid Gold color scheme. Kylian Mbappe's Nike Zoom Mercurial 2022 boots offer a berry-colored foundation with gold markings and light blue accents. The interior features a large, gold-colored Nike Air logo.

With a unique Swoosh and a unique diamond KM emblem, the Mbappe 2022 Nike Zoom Mercurial football boots also feature Mbappe's KM insignia.

These were the top four football boots worn by Kylian Mbappe so far. If you wish to get your hands on any of the aforementioned pairs, check out the Swoosh’s official website and other renowned resellers and stockists.

