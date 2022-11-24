Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 “Culture Kings” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

With the Nike LeBron 20 original silhouette, Nike is honoring LeBron James' two decades of NBA dominance. In the next few days, the LA Lakers player will debut his 20th trademark shoe in the "Culture Kings" color scheme. The complete shoe will be wrapped in a pink ensemble with minimal green accents all over.

Moreover, the upcoming colorway of the newly developed Nike LeBron 20 silhouette is slated to enter the sneaker market on December 3, 2022. These monotone sneakers will drop with a fixed price tag of $210 for each pair.

King James diehards can easily avail this latest iteration via Nike's online and offline outlets, along with a few of its authorized Basketball retailers.

Nike LeBron 20 “Culture Kings” colorway will arrive with all-pink overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this spring, LeBron James unveiled the Nike LeBron 20 in an all-pink hue. While it's uncertain whether or not that footwear will be released, another model of this sneaker in all-pink is on the way.

Nike described its latest innovative sneaker design on its official website as:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

This Nike LeBron 20, dubbed "Culture Kings" variant, is made using premium nubuck and knitted materials. An all-pink upper is adorned with dual overlapping swooshes on the lateral side.

The sides of the shoes have variously colored Swoosh designs in leopard print, as well as white and sail leather. For more embellishments, “XX,” silhouette’s Roman numeral, is added to the lace dubrae. Additionally, the inner linings is accomplished with pink fabrics that are highlighted with graphic printed insoles, which boast Nike's swoosh and King James' crown logo prints on them.

Rounding out the shoe is a fully translucent outer sole unit that is united with an off-white midsole to keep things minimal and tidy. These outer sole units are decorated with a Jumpman graphic and James’ signature at the base.

Take a closer look at the outer sole units and different lace sets offered with these shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

To match the rest, additional pairs of laces will be delivered with this shoe. This includes a total of three lace sets, two pairs of pink tones and one of green.

The forefoot and heel Zoom Air units and the carbon fiber midfoot stabilizer are the shoe's key characteristics. The forefront has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo device for the extra bottom padding, whereas the heel boasts a 13 mm broad Zoom Air unit to help with structural rigidity and shock absorption.

The lateral guardrail is synthetically wrapped to help keep the foot above the bottom stable. An all-around outsole design secures the ground.

Keep a watchful eye out for these new Nike LeBron 20 “Culture Kings” sneakers that will be available in the first week of December. For quick updates on this sneaker launch, interested buyers can also subscribe to Nike’s online websites or the SNKRS app.

