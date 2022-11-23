Where to buy Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike recently partnered with an American hip-hop duo, Run the Jewels, to reinterpret Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette. The latest collaborative sneaker appears to be dressed in a sleek nubuck featuring blues and pink tones.

The upcoming Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes are expected to hit the footwear world on April 20, 2023. Although the pricing details are kept under wraps by the Swoosh label, these skateboarding sneaker designs will be sold by the online stores of Nike and a few of its chosen skate retail chains. Fans can also find them in some affiliated physical stores of Nike. As per Kick on Fire, these skate shoes are expected to drop with a price tag of $120 per pair.

Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will arrive in shades of blue with pink accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Twitter/@kicksonfire)

Given that these ventures typically generate the most attention, it is expected that Nike will increase pop-culture engagements in 2023.

Rappers like Travis Scott and Drake will probably release more collaborative work in the future, and now Run the Jewels is being featured. Killer Mike and El-P's SB Dunk High was recently leaked, and now we have a better look at the SB Dunk Low that will follow.

Not long ago, some trusted Nike insiders, namely @masterchefian and @ZSneakerheadz, shared the early looks of the collaborative sneaker designs.

Brighter colors have been used to wrap the shoes from top to bottom. This variant is mostly constructed of velvety suede panels that switch between vivid shades of blue, which are covered in pony hair embellishments. Strong pink accents feature on the Swooshes, while the tongue logo has subdued yellow accents.

The "hand sign" symbol that has become synonymous with Run the Jewels is positioned between the heels, where Nike branding is typically found. The kicks boast an ice-blue hue.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes that will supposedly arrive in April next year. Interested readers can even subscribe to Swoosh's official web page for pricing details and confirmed launch dates of these shoes.

In addition to Nike SB Dunk Low, the collab is expected to launch a pair of co-designed SB Dunk High shoes. The release date for both shoes is the same as per reports. For the unfamiliar, the reported release date is Killer Mike's birth date.

More about Run the Jewels

El-P and Killer Mike together formed Run the Jewels. Long before the two respected rappers collaborated on Mike's album R.A.P. Music in 2012, their work had already earned them praise from critics. The Run the Jewels partnership achieved significant success in 2013 through its self-titled album.

With the debuts of Run the Jewels 2 and Run the Jewels 3, the duo transformed their side project into a full-time business, gaining supporters and cementing themselves as a significant force in the concert scene.

