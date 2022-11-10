Where to buy Nike SB Dunk Low “Squirtle” shoes? Everything we know so far

The Swoosh label’s skateboarding division is ready to rock the sneaker market with an all-new Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker. The shoe label painted the low-cut skate shoe in a Pokemon character color scheme for the latest makeup. The sneaker adopts the “Squirtle” makeover for the latest Nike SB Dunk Low variant of Pokemon colors.

The Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette's upcoming “Squirtle” colorway is expected to enter the footwear world in the next few months. Although we don’t know much about the new edition, these pairs will be sold by Nike's online and offline stores and Nike SB retail outlets.

Nike SB Dunk Low will arrive in “Squirtle” colorway with blue and brown overlays

First appearing in 2002, Nike SB Dunk has grown to be one of the most recognizable sneaker designs of all time and a wellspring of design inspiration. The range of shoes is one of the most sought-after models on the market because they offer buzzworthy collaborations and an incredibly cool appearance. Although the Nike Dunk SB is a skating and lifestyle classic today, college basketball is where it all began.

The Nike Dunk originally arrived in 1985, but the Nike SB made its official debut in 2002. Since it was established, the Swoosh label's skateboarding branch has continued to expand yearly.

Like every other year, we have a new variant of the silhouette this year as well. In addition to other general releases like "Dodgers" and "Be True" variations, consumers also got a number of collaborative launches with HUF and Crushed Skate Shop.

Meanwhile, Pokemon is one of the most popular anime series owned by Toei Animation. Acknowledging its success and worldwide fanbase, the anime series has collaborated with multiple big brands to release its merchandise and footwear collections over the years. Similar to the animated series, sneaker giants like Nike, PUMA, Adidas, and Converse have often introduced Pokemon-inspired shoes.

The trusted viral news source @DailyLoud recently teased the first look at the Nike SB Dunk Low “Squirtle” colorway that is expected to arrive in the coming months. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the Swoosh label.

Early images of the shoe revealed that it is dressed in distinct shades of blue and brown, which is directly influenced by the Squirtle color scheme. The sneakers feature a complete deviation from the typical two-toned arrangement. Additionally, it also seems that the uppers' most commonly used leather panels are swapped with textile makeup.

The tongue flaps are highlighted in brown, mimicking Squirtle’s brown shell. These tongues are embellished with Nike SB branding tags. Here, the sizeable midfoot Swooshes are also enhanced with dual-toned blue accents. The top part is finally wrapped up with matching blue lace sets, as seen on the mudguards, eyestays, and heel tabs.

Finalizing the esthetics are the pure white Dunk midsoles that are perfectly glued to the similar blue outer sole unit, which complements Squirtle's shade of blue.

Be on the lookout for the Nike SB Dunk Low “Squirtle” colorway that is expected to hit the shelves in the coming weeks.

