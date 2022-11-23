Where to buy Nike Dunk Low University “Grand Purple” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike Dunk Low shoes have been ruling the sneaker world for some time now. Therefore, the Swoosh label never shies away from introducing new colorways and styles of the Dunk Lows.

As the winter season sets in, Nike is ready to release its winter-appropriate Nike Dunk Lows, like the upcoming "Grand Purple" iteration. The characteristic dual-toned sneakers are adorned with chenille swooshes for a plush.

The upcoming "Grand Purple" variant of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette is slated to hit the shelves on December 2, 2022. These stylish footwear pieces will be delivered online and in-store locations of Nike and a few of its partnering retail vendors. Each pair of these Dunk Lows will cost you $120.

Nike Dunk Low will arrive in "Grand Purple" makeup with chenille swoosh and teal accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low University Grand Purple shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

We regularly get an exclusive look at the new Nike Dunk Lows, like "Bright Spruce Velvet," "Reverse Brazil," "Halloween," "Fur and Bling," "Mars Stone," and other colorways, which have appeared in the recent months with unique modifications. For instance, the "Bright Spruce Velvet" shoe was made using velvet textiles instead of typical leather panels.

Although the foundational design of the shoe hasn't changed since it was first introduced in 1985, there have been material changes, as with the upcoming Nike Dunk Low University "Grand Purple."

Nike mentions the origin and evolution of its legendary Nike Dunk line on its official website,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the perforated toe top of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The entire shoe is wrapped in a Sail/Grand Purple-Neptune Green-Grand Purple-Black color scheme. The silhouette, which essentially has a two-tone construction, is covered in a crisp white hue with accents of purple leather scattered all around. White sleek leather is donned by the toe box, midfoot panel, and heel overlay, while purple leather is applied to the mudguard, eye stays, and heel overlay.

The cotton lace loops that ascend the white mesh tongue flap to the purple tongue tag and sock liner add more pops of purple. One of the most noticeable modifications is the enormous Nike Swoosh, which is covered in teal piping and is highlighted in black chenille.

The Nike branding is featured on the back of the purple heel tab in the same teal as the piping around the swooshes. Rounding out the sneakers is a sail Dunk midsole perfectly glued to a purple rubber outer sole unit to match the rest.

Set your reminders for the next Nike Dunk Low University "Grand Purple" shoes that will kick off the shoe label's December sneaker release. Dunkheads and other interested readers are advised to subscribe to Nike's official website for further updates on the pairs.

