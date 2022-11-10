Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Bright Spruce Velvet” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike's mainstay silhouette, Nike Dunk Low, is ready to spruce up your footwear collection with an all-new "Bright Spruce Velvet" makeover. Made with green fabric, these low-top sneakers are set to arrive later this November. These shoes will be presented in women's sizes only.

Dunk enthusiasts have already witnessed various new designs and color schemes donned by low-top shoes in the past few weeks. Colorways like "Be True," "Citron Pulse," "Reverse Brazil," and more, debuted a few days ago.

The upcoming "Bright Spruce Velvet" edition of the Nike Dunk Low is all set to be introduced later this year. Some reports suggest that this shoe will launch on November 28, 2022, for a price of $120 for each pair.

Interested readers can find them at the online locations of Nike and its affiliated retail shops, alongside a few other physical locations.

Nike Dunk Low will arrive in "Bright Spruce Velvet" colorway that will be combined with crisp white elements

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Bright Spruce Velvet colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low has been made in nearly every colorway, and material one can imagine, including two-tone styles like the freshly unveiled Tan Suede or the Mint Green version coated in fleece. Images of a "Bright Spruce" colored, all-velvet Nike Dunk Low have surfaced.

The origin of the Nike Dunk is mentioned on the brand's official website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The silhouette is clad entirely in teal velvet over the underlays as well as overlays, much like the leather or suede structure often seen on sneakers. This update has a familiar look thanks to the radially aligned toe box perforations, mesh tongue flaps, tonal bright spruce Nike Swoosh, and contrasting white lace sets.

Even the insole and inner lining have their traditional design with additional bright tones, though the insole's Nike logo is imprinted in white. On the heel tab, other branding details are present, this time in a complementary hue that almost completely conceals the embroidery.

Rounding out the shoe is a white Dunk midsole that is combined with a teal rubber outer sole unit that matches the upper.

Keep a watchful eye on the next Nike Dunk Low sneakers that will be dressed in green velvet and are expected to drop on the footwear market on November 28, 2022. With a retail price tag of $120 per pair, these women's exclusive Nike sneakers will be purchasable from their online and offline locations, alongside some of its select retail marketplaces.

If you don't want to miss out on these luxe velvet pair, subscribe at Nike's official web page to stay posted on this upcoming launch.

