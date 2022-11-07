Where to buy Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Rattan” colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

After teasing its “Rattan” iteration earlier in July this year, the Swoosh label is finally gearing up for the launch of the new colorway of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette. Penny Hardaway’s signature shoe is undoubtedly among the popular silhouettes of Nike.

Furthermore, the collaborative launch of Social Status, a Whitaker Group boutique, in recent months has added more to its popularity.

The soon-to-be-released “Rattan” colorway of the timeless Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette will finally make its debut on November 16, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. The pairs will be dressed in muted tones and will arrive in two sizing options, namely adults and big kids. While the former is priced at $170, the latter will be sold for $140 per pair.

These pairs can be purchased via online as well as in physical stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and other select retail marketplaces.

Nike Air Max Penny 1 shoe will feature Summit White and Ale Brown overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Penny 1 Rattan shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Eric Avar, a now-famous designer for Nike Basketball, created the Air Penny after analyzing Penny's playing technique in order to develop the technology and general design of the shoe. The shoe capitalized on the idea of versatility by using Zoom Air (then still known as Tensile Air) for both power and speed in the forefoot and Air Max 2 padding in the heel counter.

Three more sneakers were later published by Nike, one of which was created after his playing days. Released in 1996 were the Air Penny 2, Air Penny 3, Air Max Penny 4, and Air Penny 5.

But, Nike Air Max Penny 1 continues to be the most popular shoe in the player’s lineup, which has undergone various makeovers since its inception in 1995. The latest colorway is the upcoming "Rattan" edition that is set for mid-November this year.

The description of the new Air Max Penny “Rattan” colorway on the Swoosh website reads,

“Paying tribute to basketball icon Penny Hardaway, this nearly 1:1 remake of the '90s original (his first signature shoe) comes decked out in all the hallmark details. From the jeweled Swoosh to the winged piping on the sides, it delivers big on retro style. Classic canvas accents done in Rattan update the look, while Black and Summit White colors round it out with off-court appeal. Oh, and that Air cushioning underfoot—get ready for performance-level comfort you gotta feel to believe.”

The complete shoe is dressed in a Rattan/Black-Summit White-Ale Brown color scheme. This pair, which follows the current trend of earth tones, has an upper made of a variety of materials, including mesh, nubuck, suede, and leather.

The white accents on the midsole and front half of the outer sole unit break up the brown and black color scheme that dominates the majority of the footwear.

Save the date for the next Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Rattan" shoe that is set for a release on November 16. These pairs will be purchasable from Nike’s SNKRS app and its partnering vendors both online and offline. Fans can even subscribe to Nike’s SNKRS app to receive quick updates on the aforementioned launch.

