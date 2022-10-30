Where to buy Nike Air Penny 2 Forest Green shoes? Price and more details explored

In 2022, Oregon’s Swoosh label has been flooding the sneaker world with new colorways and collaborative lineups of its widely admired Nike Air Penny 2. For the upcoming months, Nike recently unveiled the “Forest Green” variant of the silhouette that will supposedly drop during the Christmas season this year.

The impending Fall/Winter edition of the widely acclaimed Nike Air Penny 2 silhouette is expected to hit the shelves in the upcoming weeks. These stylish Forest Green shoes will be offered with a price tag of $200 for each pair. Interested purchasers can visit the online store, as well as the physical locations of Nike and its select retail marketplaces following the release of this product.

Nike Air Penny 2 shoe is dressed up in forest green leather with black and white accents all over

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Penny 2 Forest Green shoes (image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Penny Hardaway classic range was one of the crowd-favorite designs to follow before LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. It has established itself as a mainstay in Nike Basketball's legacy and still competes with the regular roster of signature sneakers. Although Penny Hardaway owned many pairs of Nike shoes throughout his career, he introduced his first signature Nike Air Penny shoe in 1995.

For the unfamiliar, the Nike Air Penny 2 silhouette was originally designed by the iconic sneaker designer Eric Avar, and it debuted in 1997. The modern footwear design included reflective 3M accents, a noticeable Air Sole unit in the heel area, a Phylon midsole and rubber outer sole unit, which added more to its popularity. In 2008, these pairs were restored for the first time.

The Air Penny 2 returned in 2022 with significant enthusiasm. Penny Hardaway's second trademark shoe garnered more attention with Social Status' most recent collaboration with Nike, and it is making a comeback as Nike prepares new colorways for the '90s classic.

As Air Penny 2 gears up to enter winter, Nike has created an all-new color design for it this season. The shoe features a forest green leather accent wrapped around from the toe top to the heel counter.

A black nubuck layer sits on top of this, surrounding the lacing system and featuring burgundy accents every now and then, notably on the tongue flap. Another dark green color is used for the draw tabs of the shoe, complementing the sockliner, while white is used for the wavy midsole that is unique to the Air Penny 2.

Rounding out the shoe is a black rubber outer sole unit and Air technology, which are both apparent on the heel of the shoe.

Be on the lookout for the newly created Nike Air Penny 2 “Forest Green” variant that will step into the sneaker market sometime in the next few weeks. With a selling price of $200 per pair, these footwear pieces will be available in the Swoosh label’s online and offline stores.

If you plan on copping these shoes, then sign up on the official e-commerce website for quick updates on the confirmed launch dates and more information on these upcoming pairs.

