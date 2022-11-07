Where to buy Nike Air Max Scorpion “Sesame” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a brand-new innovation that carries the legacy of the Nike Air Max style. The undulating and uplifting sole unit of this style, which is entirely injected with cutting-edge cushioning, reflects the advancement of Air technology.

Using pressure maps and morphological data that have been tried and evaluated in the Nike Sports Research Lab, the silhouette was created using sophisticated VR design software and modeling tools.

After the release of the inaugural “Lemon Wash” colorway of this shoe earlier this year, the Swoosh is now ready with a new “Sesame” variant. The new shoe will feature a Wheat and Brown color scheme.

The upcoming “Sesame” makeup of the Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette is set to debut on November 18, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. This sneaker will arrive with a $250 price tag. Interested buyers can easily purchase them from the SNKRS app and other select retail shops of Nike.

Nike Air Max Scorpion will now arrive in “Sesame” colorway, featuring wheat and brown overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion Sesame variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max series, which releases a brand-new design almost every year, has to be one of Nike's most innovative products. Nike has showered us with two new designs, the Air Max Flyknit Racer and the Air Max Scorpion, the latter of which recently emerged in an all-over "Sesame" colorway in commemoration of the line's 35th anniversary in 2022.

The description of the upcoming Nike Air Max Scorpion “Sesame” colorway on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lotta comfort. Built around the concept of "point loading" (translation: great responsiveness, better sensation and improved cushioning), the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic."

Further adding:

Consult the crystal ball again: You'll see a disruptive design that pairs super-soft chenille fabric with incredibly lightweight Flyknit. The sporty upper, done up in calming neutrals, delivers the perfect finish for your spellbinding look.”

The enhanced silhouette is made with a Flyknit top and is entirely covered in neutral wheat tones from start to finish. The entire garment is knitted in different patterns, with the collar being done in a rough, flowing pattern.

A pair of neutral wheat lace sets serve as the eyestays and ends just below the tongue flap’s dot pattern logo. An accentuating brown Nike Swoosh appears along the midfoot. The inner linings and insoles are also made using similar colored elements. These insoles are stamped with Nike’s Circularity design, highlighting the sustainable take on these shoes.

Your attention is pulled to the area underneath you as a comprehensive Air Unit is revealed and double-stacked in a wheat-colored semi-translucent material. Rounding out the pair is a rubber outer sole unit with a two-tone polish that perfectly compliments the overall shoe design.

