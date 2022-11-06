Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 “Galaxy” shoes? Price and more details explored 

King James and the Swoosh label are commemorating twenty illustrious years of their association with their recently developed Nike LeBron 20 silhouette. This shoe is winning over sneakerheads and the player's fans alike.

The highly regarded duo has already saturated the footwear market with numerous unique colorways of its new shoe. With more new variants appearing online, they won't be slowing down in the upcoming year anyway.

In the past few weeks, we have already witnessed “The Debut,” “Violet Frost,” “Vivid Purple,” and more interesting colorways of the silhouette. The latest addition to this catalog will be this galaxy-inspired iteration.

The upcoming “Galaxy” variant of the Nike LeBron 20 silhouette is set to debut next year. The popular sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever stated that these pairs will launch on March 23, 2023.

These exclusive footwear designs will be offered in various sizing options, including adults, grade school, and preschool variants. While the first one will be priced at $200, the other two will be available for $160 and $95 per pair, respectively. Fans can easily find these multicolored low-tops in Nike's online and offline stores and a few other affiliated retail merchants.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 20 will appear in “Galaxy” with multicolored accents all over

Take a look at the upcoming Nike LeBron 20 variant (Image via Instagram/@knowing_kicks)

Nike has been closely collaborating with LeBron James since 2003. The shoe label has been encouraging him since the very beginning of his NBA career. Their relationship dates back almost two decades. In light of this, LeBron's most recent design expresses his gratitude and allegiance to the sportswear company situated in Oregon.

The Swoosh label introduces its recently developed silhouette as:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

A few days ago, a famed sneaker insider, namely @knowing_kicks, shared early on-foot images of the latest Nike LeBron 20 “Galaxy” edition on its social media page.

The latest edition features a Light Silver/Hyper Royal-Lemon Chiffon-Safety Orange-Hyper Royal-Black color scheme with a lightweight silver mesh upper. Moreover, the silhouette is embellished with two hyper royal and lemon chiffon Swooshes on the lateral side and a single safety orange Swoosh on the medial side.

Here's a closer look at the sole units of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@knowing_kicks)

Here, the bold red lace sets embrace the design, and the Roman numerals "XX," which stands for the number 20, are sewn on the tongue flaps in a vivid teal color. Around the heel counter, LeBron's trademark "LJ" emblem is displayed. In addition to that, the Zoom Air midsole is dressed in a striking marbled pattern and has been dipped in a dynamic color pattern.

For an ultra-light and responsive performance, a carbon fiber footplate has been injected into this, and the sole of the heel has been carved with an image of James doing a slam dunk.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh’s official website for the next Nike LeBron 20 “Galaxy” iteration that will enter the sneaker world in March of next year. Based upon the size you pick, the prices of these shoes will vary from $65 to $200 per pair.

