Where to buy Nike LeBron 20 Vivid Purple sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut Nike and NBA veteran King James' are expanding their catalog and adding another silhouette to LeBron James' signature line with the LeBron 20 silhouette. The silhouette, which is debuting in Time Machine colorway on September 29, 2022, has received another makeover in Vivid Purple LA Lakers-inspired hues.

As October rolls around, Nike is planning on releasing a selection of basketball shoes for LeBron and his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the 2022-23 season. The Nike LeBron 20 Vivid Purple, according to reports, is slated to be released on October 7, 2022, at a retail price of $160 on Nike's official website.

Nike's LeBron 20 Vivid Purple sneakers pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers

Upcoming Nike LeBron 20 Vivid Purple sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jason Petrie-designed Nike LeBron 20 silhouette is just a few days away from its official launch and now another kids-exclusive colorway is on its way. Arriving just barely over a week is Vivid Purple, a color fit for royalty. The LeBron 20 is the first silhouette out of King James' signature line to debut as a low-top sneaker, and features multiple nods to his past model.

At first glance, one can notice the special moments of LeBron's career in the intricate designs of the silhouette. The silhouette commemorates his career as a basketball player, as well as inspiring the next generation of players. In an official press release, the Swoosh label introduced the silhouette,

"The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron XX has its sights set on the next twenty years."

The Vivid Purple colorway arrives clad in metallic gold, vivid purple, lilac, cave purple, and solar flare colorscheme. The upper is constructed out of knitted material and highlighted with double-stacked swooshes. The double-stacked swooshes are featured over the lateral sides in hues of purple and gold.

The astounding Vivid Purple edition captures the art themes of Africa via wild patterns affixed over the forefoot of the midsoles, the medial side swoosh logo, and the swoosh logo underneath the primary golden check on the lateral side. The tongues and laces contrast with purple as they arrive in a black hue. The plain black laces are given a flair with the addition of special golden "XX" lace dubraes, announcing the LeBron 20 silhouette's designation.

The insoles and tongue feature another nod to the silhouette as they are embossed with "XX" lettering. While the forefoot is dressed in a tonal print, the rear of the midsole is clad in a tonal monochromatic vivid purple hue with a speckled pattern and matching gum soles.

The colorway features African prints, which are somewhat suggestive of the Marvel universe's Wakanda culture. The gold and purple hues of the sneakers effortlessly match the color palette established by the great Wakandan empire of the Marvel universe, while also relaying a message of LA Lakers' NBA team.

Currently, the swoosh label has only announced the release of LeBron 20 Vivid Purple in grade school sizing on October 7, 2022 on Nike SNKRS and select retailers for a price of $160.

