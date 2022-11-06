Where to buy Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “White Yellow” colorway? Price and more details explored 

After debuting the “Brown” variant and restocking “Archive” colorway of the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe recently, an all-new “White/Yellow” iteration is now getting ready for release in the coming weeks. The latest edition of the Tom Sachs design will emerge in an all-white makeup with yellow, black, and green details.

The upcoming Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “White/Yellow” colorway is expected to arrive in the coming months. The official launch of this widely admired silhouette will be recorded either in the last month of 2022 or the opening weeks of the following year.

With a fixed price tag of $110 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be sold by the online stores of Nike, SNKRS app, and a few other select sellers, alongside some other physical stores. Those excited to get their hands on these limited edition pairs must sign up on Swoosh’s official website to receive quick updates on this launch.

Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will now arrive in “White/Yellow” makeup with green accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

When Tom Sachs unveiled the General Purpose Shoe earlier this year, he guaranteed that it would be available at more locations and in various color options. It appears that the contemporary artist from New York City is upholding his side of the promise.

We're now getting a sneak glimpse at some additional hues that are in the making, including Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe "White Yellow." This mentioned sneaker was first spotted at Kohl's back in September 2022.

Not long ago, popular sneaker insiders, namely @prvt.selection and @masterchefian, teased the early looks of the brand new white colorway of the General Purpose Shoe. The first look revealed that the arriving sneakers will be one of the cleanest pairs so far, which will be ideal for the next few months of excellent brightness and warmth.

The upcoming General Purpose Shoe variant is more of a tool to be utilized on a daily basis than a wardrobe staple. This shoe seems to be inspired by vintage styles like the Killshot OG.

Light gray suede covers the lacing system as well as mudguards, while a striking yellow Swoosh protrudes through the medial and lateral sidewalls. The shoe is constructed with a white engineered mesh material.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counter of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

Contrary to the other previous colorways of the silhouette, including "Brown," this one has an all-white midsole with a touch of black on the heel badge. The tongue flap and heel counters also have luscious green pull tabs to provide another burst of color to the color scheme. The rear side of the tongue tags reads:

“NIKECRAFT shoes are manufactured to the exact specifications of champion athletes throughout the world. The design and construction of NIKECRAFT products support all the activities of your life and tell your story.“

Here, the inner linings are accomplished in matching white tones. The white insoles are then completed with NikeCraft lettering on top. Finally, bold black laces complement the rear black heels and accentuate the shoe's overall design.

Like its earlier models, these new styles will be delivered in customized orange shoe boxes featuring NikeCraft and Tom Sachs lettering on the front.

Be on the lookout for another new “White/Yellow” variant of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe. These highly acclaimed collaborative designs will be purchasable online as well as at the in-store locations of the Swoosh, alongside a few other partnering retail sellers.

Poll : 0 votes