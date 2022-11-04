Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 High “New England” edition? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike is gearing up to launch a brand new women's special Nike Air Force 1 High shoes dedicated to the New England Patriots and their followers. The latest sneaker design will be dressed in gray, navy, and red hues inspired by the team's color palette.

Not long ago, the shoe label gave a similar "Patriots" makeover to some of its widely admired silhouettes, namely Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low and Air Pegasus 39. Following this, the high-top variant of Air Force 1 will now join the roster and cheer for the squad.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 High "New England" variant is slated to hit the footwear world on November 16, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. This themed footwear will be sold for $125 per pair. Both fans and sneakerheads can buy them from the online locations of Nike's SNKRS app and other authorized retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 High shoe will don a "New England" color palette with College Navy and University Red overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 High New England colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

With just a few weeks left before the start of the 2022 NFL season, it's time to choose your favorite club, reserve seats at your neighborhood stadium, and declare it's the Cowboys' year. While Nike boasts of a few footwear pieces that are formally associated with clubs across the league, the most recent WMNS Air Force 1 High shoe appears to be donning the New England Patriots color palette for a fresh makeover.

The description of the latest "New England" Air Force 1 High on the Swoosh's official web page says,

Celebrate your fave pastime and rep your team colors in this fresh take on the AF1. Wolf Grey leather lays the foundation for bursts of College Navy and University Red—making it the perfect compliment to your game-day 'fit. Plus, a padded collar brings the comfort. Lace up in touchdown style.”

The shoe is wrapped in a Wolf Grey/College Navy-University Red-White color scheme. The velcro closure strap retains its nylon design while maintaining the familiar, beloved AF1 construction with an all-leather build. Most of the uppers, as well as underlays, are uniform grays, complementing the lace and tongue set.

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 shoe (Image via Twitter/@SneakersSapeC)

The tongue's white and red Nike tongue tag is partially hidden by a blue fastening strap that wraps around the heel tab's blue and red color. The Nike Swoosh on the midfoot area also features an identical blue color, which helps break up the monotone appearance.

Finishing off the shoe design is a blue rubber outer sole unit that is combined with a white AF1 midsole. This crisp white midsole is complete with a red "AIR" marking toward the heel counter.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming "New England" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 High shoe arriving this November. With a retail price label of $125 for each pair, these women's high-tops will be sold via Nike's SNKRS app and a few other retail marketplaces.

