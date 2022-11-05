A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 shoes: Price, release date, and more details explored 

James Whitner and his team at A Ma Maniere revealed their next Air Jordan 4 collaboration a few weeks ago. This much-awaited venture is finally expected to arrive later this month.

After debuting its line with Social Status and Nike, A Ma Maniere will launch an all-new Air Jordan 4 shoe, dressed in a "Violet Ore" palette. Earlier, the aforementioned trio revamped Nike's widely acclaimed Air Max Penny 2 silhouette.

The highly anticipated A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 sneaker edition is expected to debut on November 23, 2022. These monotone sneakers will arrive with a retail price tag of $225. Interested buyers can find them at the online stores of A Ma Maniere and Nike's SNKRS app, alongside other partnering retail chains.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 "Violet Ore" will arrive with touches of Burgundy Crush and Muslin all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming collaborative shoe (Image via Twitter/@justrealkicks)

The Whitaker Group has established itself in the sneaker industry for its fascinating storytelling and support toward the Black community.

A Ma Maniere has dominated the collaborative projects at The Whitaker Group, releasing numerous Air Jordan designs over the past 18 months. At an event, the founder of The Whitner Group hinted that A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 will arrive before the end of this year. The Air Jordan 4's pending "Violet Ore" colorway appears to be the sneaker Whitner was talking about.

Jordan Brand highlights the uniqueness of its fourth signature silhouette by mentioning,

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Here's a detailed look at the tongue areas and customized shoe box of the latest joint sneaker (Image via Twitter/@justrealkicks)

The uppers of the new design are entirely constructed using a premium nubuck panels, which are embellished with TPU nettings on the laterals. The entire shoe dons a Violet Ore/Medium Ash-Black-Muslin-Burgundy Crush color scheme.

The winged eye stays surrounding the tongue flaps, and the midfoot areas all feature the same tonal hue, while the Air Jordan 4 Flight tag on top of the tongue flap uses a comparable but slightly different coloration.

The words "It's not about the shoes..." and "It's about where you're going" are split between the left and right shoe, and a metal button with the "A" emblem is visible along the back on the heel areas.

Finalizing the aesthetics is a two-toned midsole and outersole unit placed underneath. While the rubber outer sole unit features a muslin and burgundy crush color scheme, the midsole is coated in black and muslin.

Stay tuned for the upcoming A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 SP "Violet Ore" colorway, which will supposedly hit the sneaker world on November 23, 2022. With an expected price tag of $225 for each pair, find these limited edition shoes on the official web store of the partnering labels.

