5 best football shoes worn by Cristiano Ronaldo 

Cristiano Ronaldo has worn Nike football boots for much of his professional career, including the 1998 game in which he tied their Nike Mercurials around his neck in a display that surely boosted the boot's notoriety.

He finally signed on to become a Nike athlete in 2003, which gave his affection for the brand an official expression. Following this, he inked a $1 billion lifetime endorsement agreement in 2016.

CR7, aka Cristiano Ronaldo, has had more than twenty different signature cleats throughout the years, and he always appears in the most recent Nike Mercurial models. The Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite CR7 FG is CR7's newest football boot, and going by his Nike inclination, his footwear will only get better.

Whether you’re a Ronaldo diehard or just want to learn more about the football boots he wore during his games, scroll down as we have listed the top five shoes sported by the player over the years.

CR7 Safari and four other football boots worn by Cristiano Ronaldo in the past

1) Nike CR7 Spark Positivity Superfly

Here's a detailed look at the football cleats (Image via Nike)

Nike specifically created a Mercurial Superfly 8 for Cristiano Ronaldo to wear at UEFA Euro 2020. Details and colors on the CR7 Spark Positivity highlight Cristiano's affiliation with the Portugal national football team. The shoes were dropped for purchase on June 28, 2021, from select sellers and Nike's website.

Mostly white sprinkled chile red fire graphics make up the outer mesh structure. The tongue and collar of the Flyknit shoe are colored in the same red hue. Additionally, the solid black Swoosh on the upper features an orange Swoosh silhouette on it.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano



With the CR7 Nike Mercurial Superfly “Spark Positivity", I hope kids are inspired to chase their dreams.



Get it in select cities and retailers on 6/28 One of the greatest impacts I can have is to on and off the field.With the CR7 Nike Mercurial Superfly “Spark Positivity", I hope kids are inspired to chase their dreams.Get it in select cities and retailers on 6/28 One of the greatest impacts I can have is to on and off the field.With the CR7 Nike Mercurial Superfly “Spark Positivity", I hope kids are inspired to chase their dreams. Get it in select cities and retailers on 6/28⚡🎇 https://t.co/lR8CC3gaLe

A Portuguese flag and the CR7 labeling can be seen on the side opposite the Speed wing. The inner Titan synthetic layer and its components are colored in a variety of hues.

A black Aerotrak spine as well as a red soleplate make up the tooling. The bespoke boot's soleplate is finished off with orange chevron spikes.

2) Nike CR7 Dream Speed 4

Besides Cristiano Ronaldo, many other star athletes like Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes, and Mbappe sported the first Dream Speed of the 2021 Mercurial MDS004, which added more to the shoe's popularity.

The mid-foot up to the toe box of the MDS004 is colored in bright red to lighter yellow gradation. White still dominates the Flyknit collar area, tongue flap, and heel counter. The aforementioned outer hues smoothly travel to the underfoot, enhancing the contrast between the black Aerotrak arrow and spine.

The Nike Swooshes present instantly after the Speed Wings, on the ankles' medial and lateral sides, have a black outline and a silver micromesh design.

3) Ronaldo’s Nike Mercurial Superfly “CR7STIANO”

Take a closer look at the limited edition CR7STIANO colorway (Image via Twitter/@kfootball2817)

The 2019 signature edition of the Bianconeri Nike Mercurial Superfly "CR7STIANO" was dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo. It was modeled after Ronaldo's black, white, and gold CR7 Nike Superfly cleats for his debut season in Italy at Juventus.

The new Nike Mercurial Superfly Cristiano Ronaldo 2019 soccer boots are mostly black and feature a sizable CR7STIANO print running over the outside of the upper. The sole plate, a small outlined Swoosh, and the '7' in the huge upper typography are all present in gold metallic color on the body of the shoe.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 trademark boots' black and gold "CR7STIANO" sockliner is also quite intriguing. Ronaldo's shirt number and signature are on the left side, and the Portuguese superstar's distinctive free-kick stance is depicted on the right insole. The shoe is primarily black.

These pairs were priced at around $350 for each pair. Only 2,019 pairs of these cleats were dropped on May 6, 2019 via Nike’s online store.

4) Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite

Take a closer look at the latest cleats sported by Ronaldo in FIFA 2022 World Cup (Image via FootyHeadlines)

The Swoosh label’s Cristiano Ronaldo Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite boots were made available most recently on 31 October, 2022. With a retail price tag of $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230), these pairs were offered by the brand’s online stores in limited quantities.

It is Cristiano Ronaldo's official football boot for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The CR7 Nike Zoom Mercurial 2022 boots are predominantly white, with concord and metallic copper trademarks. The colors are officially "White/Metallic Copper/Concord." The renowned Portuguese azulejos served as inspiration for the entire design.

5) Nike Mercurial Superfly VII “Safari”

Take a closer look at the Safari colorway (Image via Twitter/@WrldSoccerShop)

The initial release of the Safari boots took place in 2010. After that, Nike re-released an improved version of the incredibly famous and iconic design for fans ten years later in 2020. These pairs were launched on June 17, 2020, with a price tag of around $300.

The iconic safari print, first used on Tinker Hatfield's 1987 Air Safari, was integrated into the design for the player's initial on-field debut in the Madrid Derby in November 2010. This was done to highlight his lightning-quick reflexes and effortless flair.

Pro:Direct Soccer @ProD_Soccer Dropping June 17 at Pro:Direct @Cristiano steps out in his signature Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Safari against Milan tonightDropping June 17 at Pro:Direct 👀 @Cristiano steps out in his signature Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Safari against Milan tonight ⚡ Dropping June 17 at Pro:Direct 🔜 https://t.co/1w0ZHwq3V7

A tonal reflective as well as non-reflective chevron arrangement was superimposed with the safari design in a distinctive way, and this pattern glowed under various lighting conditions.

These are some of the best football boots sported by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over the years.

Fans interested in buying any of the aforementioned cleats can find them with resellers and stockists. They can also stay tuned to Nike’s website, as some of these shoes might be restocked in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes