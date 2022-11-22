Air Jordan: 5 best gray colorways

Gray shoes are absolutely essential for sneakerheads, and if you also adore Air Jordan, then a gray Jordan shoe is a must-have item for your closet.

Sneakerheads get their winter-appropriate sneaker designs out when winter officially begins, especially in pastels and grayish tones. If you're planning to add a fresh pair of gray sneakers to your footwear collection this winter, scroll down as we've compiled the top five Jordan sneakers that Michael Jordan's shoe label has released in the past. Jordan Brand has released countless pairs of gray shoes over the years.

Top five gray Air Jordan releases that have impressed sneakerheads in the recent years

1) Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”

Take a closer look at the pairs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Stealth” colorway of the twelfth signature shoe was introduced on August 27, 2022. This AJ12 arrived with a fixed price tag of $200 for each pair, and they were offered via the Nike’s SNKRS app and a couple of other Jordan brand retail partners.

A significant proportion of the outer, including the tongue, is constructed of Stealth Gray tumbled leather. Additional Stealth Gray is used on the inner wall as well as the heel tab. This revamped version of the silhouette features OG color blocking. White has been added to the laces, tongue logo, textured mudguard, and rubber outer sole unit for contrast. This Air Jordan 12 wraps up its appearance with silver eyelets on top and subtle black accents all over.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey”

Take a closer at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey” shoes were reintroduced in August 2019, following their original debut in 2004. With a retail price tag of $190, these shoes were offered by Nike and a few other affiliated retail merchants.

The complete pair is wrapped up in a Cool Grey, Chrome, Dark Charcoal, and Varsity Maize color scheme. The shoe was constructed using premium nubuck overlays. Other standout details include chrome Jumpman logos on the heels, yellow "Flight" stitching on the tongue labels, and an apparent Air bubble unit in the tooling.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Stage Haze”

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Stage Haze” colorway of the legendary AJ1 High shoe was launched earlier this year on July 2, 2022. With a selling price tag of $170, these footwear pieces were made available via Nike’s SNRKS App and other partnering sellers. These were also offered in grade school sizes for $130.

This high-top variant was dressed in a White/Black-Grey Fog-Bleached Coral color scheme. The high-top take on a mainly white, black, and gray build, with the pair's blocking having cracked black leather collars, swooshes, and forefoot reinforcements, white leather collars, ankle flaps, and gray suede heel caps. The tongue flap logo features flashes of pink that make it more appealing.

4) Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Cool Grey” rendition of the Air Jordan 11 silhouette arrived on December 11, 2021. These sneakers were marked with a retail price tag of $225. These were traded via the online and offline sellers of Nike and a few of its affiliated stores.

This iconic AJ11 colorblocking was re-released for the first time since 2010 and features a smooth nubuck plus patent leather top wrapped in a variety of gray. The high-cut glossy leather, rope laces, embroidered Jumpman emblems on the medial ankles, "23" on the heels, and midsoles are all white on this Jordan 11, much like the previous releases. A white Jumpman emblem and an icy blue translucent outsole with gray pods complete this Air Jordan 11.

5) Air Jordan 3 “Cool Grey”

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Cool Grey” rendition of the iconic Air Jordan 3 shoe debuted on February 20, 2021. These $190 (adult size) shoes were sold by Nike's online and offline outlets and a few other Jordan Brand retailers. The shoes were available in full family sizes with varying price tags.

The entire shoe was covered in a Silver/Light Graphite-Orange Peel-Sport Red color scheme. This AJ3 was re-released for the first time in 2021 since its inception in 2007. The advanced construction of the shoe featured a premium gray leather top, matte-finished midsole, and overlays with elephant print on the forefoot as well as around the heel counter.

Finally, Sport Red and Orange Peel accents found on the tongue flaps, eyelets, Air bag, and heel tab further accentuated the overall design of the shoe.

These were the five best gray Jordan sneaker releases that have dominated the sneaker world over the years. Due to their popularity, some of these were reintroduced in recent years. Those planning to get their hands on them must check resellers and stockists like StockX, GOAT, and more.

