Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red Twist” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon shoe company’s mainstay sneaker line, Jordan Brand is making grand preparations for the coming year, and the most recently surfaced Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red Twist” shoes perfectly validate this. The complete shoe will feature a White/Fire Red-Black-Neutral Gray color scheme.

On August 12, 2023, the new “Fire Red Twist” colorway of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette will go on sale. Michael Jordan’s fourth trademark shoe will be dropped in a full family-size run, including men’s, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler variants.

While the first two sizes will be dropped with a retail price tag of $210 and $150, the other two will be available for $90 and $75 respectively. Air Jordan admirers can cop these beloved pieces from the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and other Jordan Brand retailers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 4 Retro "Fire Red Twist" is part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 Retro Sneaker collection

Take a closer look at the AJ4 Fire Red Twist colorway (image via Sole Retriever)

2022 has already been a fantastic year for Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe. While the original color schemes will always be the finest, new colorways like the "Military Black" and "Midnight Navy" that were inducted into the Air Jordan 4 catalog earlier this year, quickly became popular.

For the upcoming year, Jordan Brand is preparing some new colorways of the silhouette like the “Seafoam” and “Craft” renditions, alongside retros like the “Thunder” colorway. Now, a new Air Jordan 4 Retro "Fire Red Twist" will also be added to that list.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



Coming Fall 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Jordan 4 Fire Red TwistComing Fall 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Jordan 4 Fire Red Twist 🔴⚫️Coming Fall 2023 https://t.co/FumE3UIRHF

This pair updates the typical AJ 4 "Cement" with fire red highlights in place of the customary gray, following in the lines of the previous "Midnight Navy" shoe introduced in 2022. The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Fire Red Twist" is offered in pure white, fire red, black, and neutral gray colorways and is a part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 Retro Sneaker collection.

It has a white-based leather top with flaming red, black, and minor hints of gray detail. These do not have "Nike Air" on the back. In its place, "Jumpman" branding can be found on the tongue tag and insoles.

Jordan Brand’s official website mentions the origin and story of the legendary Air Jordan 4 silhouette as:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Arriving in August 2023, the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red Twist” can be a perfect addition to your footwear collection if you wish to buy a new pair of Air Jordans. Based on the size you choose, the price range will vary from $75 to $210 for each pair.

Poll : 0 votes