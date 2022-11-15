Where to buy Air Jordan 4 “Craft” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

While some of the Jordan brand's most well-known models are receiving a special "Craft" treatment for Spring 2023, the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Craft" is releasing in sizes fit for consumers of all genders. These AJ 4's have a "Cool Grey" feel to them, but with a few unique twists.

The upcoming “Craft” edition of the Air Jordan 4 Retro silhouette is all set to rock the sneaker world on February 11, 2023. These genderless shoes will drop in two sizing options, namely adults and grade school. While the former will be offered for $210, the latter is marked with a $150 price tag.

These shoes, with their muted tone Air Jordans, will be sold via the online and offline Nike stores and their partner Jordan Brand retailers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 4 Retro “Craft” edition will arrive in Photon Dust and Grey Fog overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 Craft colorway (Image via Instagram/@solesbyzay)

Ever since its induction in 1989, the NBA legend’s fourth shoe has been one of the most popular sneakers in his extensive catalog. This silhouette was the brainchild of legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who also conceived many other Air Jordan designs. The origin of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe is mentioned on the brand’s website as,

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

With 2022 having one last month up its sleeve, the lineup for Jordan Brand's 2023 sneaker release is already set. The "Seafoam" and "Thunder" colorways that are scheduled for release in the coming year are eagerly anticipated by the sneaker community. Now, we're getting a sneak peek at another recent "Craft" edition that will be joining the roster in 2023.

Not long ago, various popular sneaker media outlets and insiders, like @solesbyzay, Sole Retriever, and Sneaker Files, shared the early images of the newly created “Craft” shoe.

The complete shoe will be wrapped up in a Photon Dust/Pale Vanilla-Off White-Grey Fog-Flat Pewter-Sail color scheme. The uppers of these shoes have a split composition, featuring a perfect balance of leather, suede, and fabrics in the aforementioned shades.

Pale Vanilla highlights the Jumpman insignia on the tongue tag, insoles, rear heel, and outer sole unit placed underneath. The eyelets are also fashioned from similar pale vanilla tones.

While flat pewter can be found on the outer sole unit, inner lining, and rear heel counter, a midsole in the shade of sail helps maintain the muted tone idea. Additionally, the pair will arrive in brand-new packaging.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 4 SE “Craft” edition that is slated to arrive in February next year. With a selling price label of $210 for each pair, these sneakers will be traded by the online and offline outlets of Nike and a few other Jordan Brand retail marketplaces.

If you’re looking forward to buying these Air Jordan 4s, signing up on the Swoosh’s official website will keep you updated about the anticipated launch.

