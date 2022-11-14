Where to buy Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Tiger Stripes” variant? Price and more details explored 

Several models by the Swoosh label, such as the venerable Nike Air Max Penny 1 worn by Penny Hardaway, made a comeback in 2022. Thanks to its social status and its joint "Recess" capsule, the '90s-era sneaker made a stir again. Following that, more fashionable hues debuted on store shelves, and more are coming every month. An exotic "Tiger Stripes" appearance will soon be added, expanding this list.

The upcoming "Tiger Stripes" variant of the classic Nike Air Max Penny 1 silhouette is all set to make its debut next year. These animal-inspired sneakers will be dropped with a retail price tag of $190 for each pair. Penny fans and sneakerheads can cop them from the Swoosh label's online and in-store locations and its select retail marketplaces. Additionally, they will be offered in men's sizes.

Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny 1 shoe will arrive in "Tiger Stripes" makeup in black and white hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes" is the most exotic revamp yet of Penny Hardaway's 1995 iconic style. You don't want to lose this large cat-inspired hue that adopts the animalistic look that is already popular.

The Swoosh label’s official web page mentions the heritage and story of the Nike Air Max Penny as:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The complete silhouette is wrapped up in a Black/Black-Vast Grey-White color scheme. These shoes are made of tumbled fine leather and comprise breathable mesh accents all around, making them ideal for all-day use.

Here's a detailed look at the meshed tongue flaps of the Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The medial and lateral sides show the name-inspired tiger stripes. Here, the toe boxes are fashioned from black elements, while the sidewalls are embellished with camouflage-like black and white patterns. These patterns are further topped with jeweled Swooshes.

While the tongue flaps and heel counters have Penny 1's distinctive giant pull tabs, the extra-thick Air midsole provides unmatched cushioning and support on the court. The iconic "1 Cent" emblem, which has been meticulously stitched around the back, completes the design and creates the ultimate signature.

Lastly, the inner linings are made using bold black textiles that are perfectly complimented with matching insoles. These insoles are printed with white Nike Air swoosh branding accents.

In the spring of 2023, Nike and other online and physical retailers will offer the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes" Black. The retail cost for men's sizes are estimated at $190.

Those interested in purchasing this classic color combination can sign up on the Swoosh label's official web page to stay updated on the arriving "Tiger Stripes" edition.

