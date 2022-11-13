Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 “Burgundy Crush” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sportswear giant could never get enough of its revolutionary Nike Air Max 1 silhouette. Therefore, each year Nike reimagines the silhouette in different styles and colorways, both for its individual releases and collaborative launches.

Nike appears to have extra plans for the silhouette as winter of 2022 soon approaches. The upcoming "Burgundy Crush" shade that will be released later in November supports this statement.

The upcoming "Burgundy Crush" edition of the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette is expected to hit the shelves on Friday, November 25, 2022. This winter-special colorway will be purchasable for $150 per pair. Interested buyers can easily avail them from the online as well as offline stores of Nike and its affiliated retail marketplaces.

Nike Air Max 1 appears in "Burgundy Crush" colorway with gold embellishments all over

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Burgundy Crush" shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike Air Max 1 has been surprisingly quiet over the past three months after its summertime collaboration with Patta. But as the temperature drops and the leaves start to fall more regularly, Tinker Hatfield's classic design is starting to appear in the right materials for the coming winter, most recently donning a "Burgundy Crush" outfit.

The description of the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette on the Swoosh label’s website mentions:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can’t keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

The "Burgundy Crush," a reinterpretation of the Tinker Hatfield masterpiece, is dressed in a muted color scheme that is ideal for the upcoming autumn and snowy seasons.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This footwear offers a silky suede base that is velvety and pliable to the touch in place of the customary mesh. Darker colors grace the heel counter, tongue flap, and Nike Swoosh for a very modest yet dramatic contrast. Here, the leather panels extend all around the sides and the mudguard.

The gold embellishments appear in the form of eyelets that are added towards the upper side of the tongue flaps and the aglets of lace loops. Moreover, the insoles and sockliners are also done with matching burgundy tones. The insoles are highlighted with glittery Nike Air Max swoosh branding prints.

While Nike could have stopped right here and called it a day, they decided to add a larger, extra-chunky Max Air padded midsole to this Air Max 1. This has embroidery all around the exterior of the shoe, creating a stylish appearance that will impress the sneakerheads.

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Air Max 1 "Burgundy Crush" sneakers that will be purchasable from November 25 onwards. With a selling price label of $150 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be delivered via Nike and its partnering retail chains, both online and in-store.

Signing up with the Swoosh’s official web page will be helpful as it will timely update you with the upcoming "Burgundy Crush" edition.

Poll : 0 votes