5 best Stranger Things sneakers

Stranger Things is an American science fiction story of young group of people encountering paranormal activities and covert government operations. These kids solve many astonishing riddles as they look for solutions.

A creation by the Duffer Brothers’ creation, the thriller drama series debuted on July 15, 2016, and soon turned into a sensation because of its supernatural premise. In the following years, the series witnessed its second, third, and most recently aired the fourth season, adding much to the series’ popularity.

Given the show's enormous success, numerous fashion and sporting brands, including Nike and Vans, have worked with Stranger Things on various occasions. If you want to be a part of Hawkins High School and want to learn more about the series' inspired sneakers launched previously, scroll down to see the top five Stranger Things-themed shoes, along with their pricing information and other useful details.

Top five Stranger Things sneakers that thrilled the sneaker world over the years

1) Stranger Things x Nike Cortez “Upside Down”

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Cortez Upside Down shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stranger Things x Nike joined forces back in 2019. The Swoosh label worked on a wide assortment that offered multiple footwear designs on August 13, 2019. One of the most popular silhouettes among these was Nike Cortez “Upside Down,” which dropped with a $110 price tag.

The complete shoe was dressed in a Sail/Sail-Deep Royal Blue color palette. This Nike Cortez adopted a unifying motif across its three distinct halves and featured a classic design that is a nod to the "Upside Down" of the show.

The complete exterior structure boasts a webbed texture that accurately matches the grotesque settings of the parallel universe. The tan-toned fibers burn off to uncover the midnight indigo of the core denim constructions, with swooshes gaining shape owing to the contour of the remnant frayed edges. This is a reference to the vulnerability of the numerous creatures at large.

When the heel tabs are exposed, they are then embellished with a series of emblems in red text to match the tongue tab's Nike symbol. A subtle love letter to the Netflix Original is further developed by small hints tucked away in the insoles and its patterned footbed.

2) Stranger Things x Vans Sk-8 Hi

Take a look at the Vans Sk8-Hi shoes (Image via Vans)

The internationally renowned skateboarding label Vans partnered with the franchise earlier this year. Together, they created a wide assortment offering themed apparel and footwear pieces. This collection was put to market on August 26, 2022.

The dynamic duo reinterpreted the skateboarding staple Vans Sk8-Hi silhouette. They are decorated with screencaps or different Dungeons & Dragons motifs all across the uppers. Here, the black base is topped with red accents, and it is finally wrapped up with worn white sole units.

These sole units feature “Friends Don’t Lie” lettering along the midfoot areas. Finally, the Stranger Things tongue tags make the sneakers' outlook more interesting. Each pair was sold for $120.

3) Stranger Things x Nike Tailwind “Hawkins High School”

Take a closer look at the Nike Tailwind shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

On June 27, 2019, the Stranger Things x Nike Tailwind “Hawkins High School” shoes were offered with a price tag of $120 for each pair. These themed sneakers were sold at the online and offline locations of Nike and a few select retail shops.

Tailwind, a vintage Nike classic with Air cushioning, was included in the collab’s "Hawkins High School" Pack. The original silhouette reappeared in this series-inspired set with the colors of Hawkins High School. The Tailwind proudly represented the Tigers with a full-green upper and a vivid orange Swoosh.

The co-branded trademarks on tongue flaps and insoles complete this understated yet heartfelt homage to the popular Netflix series, which also features the circular school patch boldly stitched on the heel counter.

4) Stranger Things x Nike Blazer “OG Collection”

Here's a detailed look at the Blazer High shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label also gave a makeover to its widely admired Blazer silhouette in its joint venture with the Netflix series. The duo commemorated Independence Day with their collaborative Blazer shoes inspired by the holiday in 1985.

The Blazer High is clothed in a royal blue suede upper with the year "1985" emblazoned into the white leather heel-tabs. The July 4 date and Hawkins, Indiana, are inscribed on the back-tab of the tongue flap. Moreover, the distinct retro take is also visible on the tongue flap and visible interior sponge.

On July 12, 2019, the Stranger Things x Nike Blazer sneaker collection debuted, offering the themed Blazer High shoes at a price of $120. These all-blue pairs were sold by Nike’s SNKRS app and the Swoosh’s affiliated retail merchants.

5) Stranger Things x Vans Old Skool “Hellfire Club Style 36”

Take a look at the themed Vans Old Skool shoes (Image via Vans)

Besides the aforementioned Vans Sk8-Hi shoes and a wide array of apparel pieces, the skateboarding brand also reimagined its iconic Old Skool silhouette. The eponymous “Hellfire Club” was the theme of the classic shoes. These Old Skool sneakers arrived with a retail price tag of $110 for each pair.

Both club members and Dungeons & Dragons throwing stars are permitted to use the Hellfire Club Style 36. To further compliment the theme, the pairs' black and red uppers are paired with light yellow lace loops.

This is a list of the five best Stranger Things-inspired shoes that have been introduced by Nike and Vans over the years. If you’re interested in buying these pairs, check out the respective brand’s online store and their affiliated retail shops.

