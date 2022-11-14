Where to buy Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared" shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike's crown jewel, Jordan Brand, is gearing up for the launch of a new Air Jordan 7.

The brand-new Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared" shoes, which are expected in the coming year, wonderfully illustrate how Jordan Brand never lets its followers down, especially when it comes to new interpretations and styles.

This latest colorway will be sporting a complete white ensemble with touches of infrared all over. The upcoming "White Infrared" colorway of the Air Jordan 7 shoe is all set to make its debut in 2023.

As per reports from Jordan insiders like ZSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, these footwear designs will be dropped on June 30th, 2023.

Jordanheads will be able to fetch them for a payment of $200 per pair from the online as well as physical stores of Nike and a couple of Jordan Brand retail vendors.

Nike's Air Jordan 7 will arrive in "White Infrared" makeup with hits of Crimson red and Icy blue

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ7 White Infrared shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

In 2022, we commemorated the Air Jordan 7's 30th birthday. Even if there aren't many Air Jordan 7 Retro releases this year, Jordan Brand plans to continue carrying the shoe until at least 2023.

Many hoped that further OG hues would be released in addition to the "Cardinal" pair, but we will have to wait for that. In the meantime, we may anticipate a brand-new AJ7 Retro that is influenced by a previous Air Jordan 6 colorway.

The origin and story behind the seventh silhouette of the NBA legend is mentioned on Jordan.com as:

"The Air Jordan VIl was the shoe worn by MJ on his way to becoming an international icon. Not only did he repeat as a NBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP during the regular season, he also led the USA to a gold medal at the 1992 summer games in Barcelona."

Further continued as:

"As MJ's prominence rose, the AJ VIl steered the Air Jordan line in a new direction. In an effort to distinguish Air Jordan from Nike as a whole, the shoe saw two daring omissions by design - exterior Nike branding and a visible Air window."

Nice Kicks @nicekicks "White Infrared" Air Jordan 7's are set for next year. "White Infrared" Air Jordan 7's are set for next year. 🎯 https://t.co/HMDYgSUX8D

The Air Jordan 7 Retro "White Infrared" is a brand-new addition for summer 2023. This pair features an all-leather upper with a white foundation, taking direct design inspiration from the original Air Jordan 6 that has the same colorway.

On this particular pair, infrared hits known as "Crimson" are visible on the midsole, with black serving as the primary accent. Black appears on the embroidered Jumpman on the collar, rear heel pull button, and portions of the neoprene tongue flaps.

Underneath the infrared highlights are pops of translucent icy blue that are matched by a solid white midsole and outer sole unit combination.

Set your reminders for the all-new Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared" edition that will reportedly enter the sneaker world on June,30 2023.

With a list price tag of $200 for each set, these immaculate white pairs will be traded via Nike’s online and offline locations, alongside some partnering Jordan Brand retailers.

If you want to get your hands on the arriving "White Infrared" AJ7, it would be a good idea to register on the Swoosh label's official website.

