Where to buy Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Despite the fact that the 2023 is still more than a month away, Nike has already planned its sneaker releases for the following year, including the return of the popular Air Jordan 7 "Chambray."

The upcoming "Chambray" rendition of the Air Jordan 7 silhouette is set to be released in 2023. According to early reports, these AJ7s will be available on Saturday, August 5, 2023, for $200 per pair.

Jordan fans can get their hands on these shoes in a variety of sizes at Nike's online and offline stores, as well as a few other authorized retail outlets.

Nike’s Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” is returning in 2023 in blue and black colors

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 7 Chambray shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some of our favorite Jordan silhouettes from the past are set to return in 2023. The Beaverton-based company is gearing up for a busy new year, which will include the return of the Air Jordan 7 "Chambray," as well as other sneakers like the Air Jordan 14 "Laney" and the Air Jordan 11 "Columbia."

The Swoosh’s mainstay Jordan Brand introduces its seventh signature shoe as:

“The Air Jordan VIl was the shoe worn by MJ on his way to becoming an international icon. Not only did he repeat as a NBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP during the regular season, he also led the USA to a gold medal at the 1992 summer games in Barcelona.”

It continues:

“As MJ's prominence rose, the AJ VII steered the Air Jordan line in a new direction. In an effort to distinguish Air Jordan from Nike as a whole, the shoe saw two daring omissions by design - exterior Nike branding and a visible Air window.”

Last week, a renowned Jordan insider named @zsneakerheadz shared the upcoming sneaker's release date and pricing details on its social media page. According to the images, the entire shoe will be available in a Black/Chambray/Light Graphite color scheme.

The pair, which debuted in 2006 alongside the critically acclaimed Air Jordan 6 and Air Jordan 11 "Defining Moments" Pack, retains the same design more than 16 years later, with a dominant jet-black nubuck covering the entire upper.

The silhouette's iconic African pattern is used across the tongue area as well as at the raised heel tab, highlighting the incorporation of "Light Graphite" hues with color-coordinated lace sets and mudguards.

The model's signature "Chambray" blue color is paired with the alloy tone on the pull tabs, trimmed midsole, and tread underneath, while the embroidered text on the tongues and the Jumpman logo on the collar are sky blue.

Keep an eye out for the return of the Air Jordan 7 "Chambray" colorway, which is expected to release in August 2023. These classic high-tops will be sold for $200 through Nike's e-commerce stores and physical locations, as well as select Jordan Brand retail chains.

Readers are also encouraged to sign up for AJ7 "Chambray" shoe updates on the Swoosh's official website.

