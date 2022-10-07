Where to buy Air Jordan 14 Laney shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

While the Jordan Brand has multiple new variations releasing in 2023, it is the highly anticipated Air Jordan 14 "Laney" version that everyone is looking forward to. The special edition shoes, which are making a comeback next year, will be introduced in Varsity Blue overlays.

As of now, the Air Jordan 14 “Laney” colorway is expected to enter the sneaker market on May 27, 2023. These modern footwear pieces will be offered with a price tag of $210 for a pair. Jordanheads will be able to buy these shoes from Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other affiliated retail merchants.

Air Jordan 14 “Laney” edition will be rereleased with classic blue, white, and black overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fourteenth silhouette of Jordan’s sneaker collection made its debut in 1998. This advanced footwear was designed by the legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield.

Although the shoes were popular for being among the most comfortable Air Jordans ever, it was their ground-breaking technology that always set them apart. The initial low-cut model of the silhouette featured two zoom units, airy mesh vents on the outsole, and was constructed for both pace and agility. This added more to their appeal.

The origin and story of Air Jordan 14 on Jordan Brand’s website says:

“The Air Jordan XIV quickly went from zero to legendary. During the 1998 Finals, Tinker slipped an early AJ XIV prototype to MJ, asking him to refrain from wearing it. But MJ took a liking to the shoe, wearing them en route to his sixth and final ring. The AJ XIV would also be the last signature model worn on court by Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.”

It comes as no surprise that Jordan Brand is seeking to maintain the trend in 2023 after bringing back the AJ 14 Low "Light Ginger" in mid-cut style for 2022. The "Laney" edition of the original AJ 14 Low will be the next to undergo a high (in this case, mid) conversion.

This will be the second retro reissue for this highly sought-after original colorblocking, which was most recently seen in the typical low-cut configuration in 2015. Next year might serve your expectations if you wish to own a pair of high-top Air Jordan 14 Retros.

The mid-cut variant of the silhouette adopts the colors of the Air Jordan 14 Low "Laney." The shoe is dressed in a Varsity Royal/Black-Varsity Maize-White color scheme.

The iconic 23 branding on the heel and the Ferrari-inspired Jumpman badge at the ankle are still noticeable. The majority of the sneakers are made of Laney Blue leather, with black leather visible on the toe box.

The spikes on the midsole are white, continuing the Ferrari theme, while the shank plate is black. These midsoles are incorporated with Zoom Air units. Finalizing the esthetics are the black outer sole units placed underneath.

The Air Jordan 14 “Laney” shoes scheduled for summer 2023. These $210 sneakers will drop in May 2023. Readers interested in getting these can visit Nike’s official website and its partnering retail sellers.

