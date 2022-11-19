Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Retro “Brilliant Orange” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike's Jordan Brand is set to debut its new Air Jordan 12 "Brilliant Orange" colorway. This iteration will be offered the following year. The design will don a Black/Brilliant Orange-White color scheme.

The upcoming "Brilliant Orange" colorway of the Air Jordan 12 Retro shoe is expected to enter the sneaker market on July 13, 2023. These dual-toned high-tops will be offered with a fixed price tag of $200. It's worth noting that these sneakers will only be made available in women's sizes.

Jordanheads planning to add a pair of Air Jordan 12 to their footwear collection should check out both online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail vendors to buy these shoes.

Nike's Air Jordan 12 will don a "Brilliant Orange" makeup combined with black accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 12 Brilliant Orange shoes (Image via Nike)

The WNBA continues to be supported by Jordan Brand. The brand-new Air Jordan 12 Retro is arriving in 2023, paying respect to the women who gave it their all on the hardwood. The history and legacy of the twelfth signature shoe are summarized on the label's official web page,

“Jordan's 1996-97 season is one for the history books. In Game 5 of The Finals, MJ put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. MJ would ultimately lead his team to yet another title.”

Continued as,

“Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XII helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

This women's-only edition maintains the original look with classic color blocking similar to the AJ 12 "Flu Game." A nod to the WNBA's official color, orange embellishments stand out against the upper's all-black leather base. Tumbled leather elements are used to complete the design.

The black leather panels are seen on tongue flaps, embroidered with a typical "TWO 3" lettering and the Jumpman logo in orange tones.

On the rear, the heel counters are adorned with heel pull tabs. Rounding out the shoes are the sole units, integrated with orange and black-hued Air units.

Set your reminders for the arrival of Air Jordan 12 Retro "Brilliant Orange" Women shoes, which are scheduled to go on sale in July 2023. Stay tuned to the Swoosh label's official web page for information on the arriving pairs planned for springtime next year.

In addition to this "Brilliant Orange" colorway, Jordan Brand will also offer another dual-toned Air Jordan 12 shoe in "Field Purple" makeup, which surfaced online recently. Unlike the aforementioned shoes, this footwear edition will be dropped in men's sizes, alongside grade-school, preschool, and toddler/infant sizes.

The price label for these black and purple sneakers will be ranging between $75 to $200 for each pair, depending on different sizes.

