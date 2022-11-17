Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Retro “Field Purple” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, the Swoosh's beloved sublabel, is stepping up its game by teasing its lineup for the coming year, which will also feature Air Jordan 12 shoes. The most recent addition to this list is the Air Jordan 12 Retro "Field Purple" colorway, which is set to release in the spring of 2023. The aforementioned purple and black tones will be applied to the leather of this shoe.

On July 29, 2023, the “Field Purple” iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 12 Retro silhouette is scheduled to go on sale. The shoes will be introduced in multiple sizing options that comprise of men’s, grade school (GS), pre-school, and toddler/infant variants.

While the men’s and GS sizes are priced at $200 and $150, the remaining two, pre-school and toddler sizes, will be purchasable for $90 and $75 per pair, respectively. It will be available at Nike, on the SNKRS app, and at a few Jordan Brand stores across the world, both in-person and online.

Nike’s Air Jordan 12 Retro shoes will arrive in a “Field Purple” colorway with bold black overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 12 managed to top the best shoe of all time. On his way to his fifth NBA championship and second back-to-back title run with the Chicago Bulls, MJ laced up his twelfth emblematic shoe, which was first made available in 1996–97. Although this style is often associated with black and red, Jordan Brand wants to surprise the sneakerheads for Fall 2023 in a different way.

While mentioning the origin and backstory of the timeless twelfth signature shoe, Jordan’s official website writes:

“Jordan's 1996-97 season is one for the history books. In Game 5 of The Finals, MJ put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. MJ would ultimately lead his team to yet another title.”

Further continuing:

“Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XII helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 12 Black Field Purple



Coming Fall 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 12 Black Field PurpleComing Fall 2023 https://t.co/nHJ5N7aiWU

In recent months, the sneaker market has received various releases of Air Jordan 12, including the collaborative drops with Eastside Golf and Zion Williamson, alongside other individual launches like “Hyper Royal,” “Stealth,” and more interesting colorways.

This brand-new Air Jordan 12 Retro comes in two-toned purple and black makeup. It features clean black, field purple, metallic gold, and a taxi. Similar to the "Flu Games," this shoe has a high-quality tumble leather top with a black base and purple accent rather than the customary red.

The branding accents on the tongue flaps are highlighted in purple hues. Moreover, the bold black lace sets sitting atop the tongues perfectly complement the branding accents.

Set your reminders for the upcoming Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” colorway that will launch in July next year. As already mentioned, the price range will vary from $75 to $200 for each pair, based on the size you pick.

If you’re interested in copping these purple and black AJ12, signing up to the Swoosh’s official website will keep you informed of the arriving shoe.

Poll : 0 votes