Where to buy Zion Williamson x Jordan “Fire and Ice” Pack? Everything we know so far 

Since joining the Jordan Brand family three years ago, Zion Williamson has created several eye-catching collaborations and unveiled two unique signature models. The powerful Pelicans’ superstar aims to expand his collaboration portfolio with new sneaker releases this season, and his two-part "Fire and Ice" Pack is the most recent addition to catch our attention.

The upcoming “Fire and Ice” Pack by Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand will debut in the next few weeks. Although the official release dates are kept under cover by the shoe company, both pairs will be sold online and at offline locations of Nike and its associated retail vendors. Fans will have to stick around for the pricing details of this arriving footwear pack.

Zion Williamson’s Jordan “Fire and Ice” Pack will offer Jordan Zion 2 and Air Jordan 12 Retro Low

Take a closer look at the shoes offered in this Fire and Ice Pack (Image via Twitter/@GnxSneakersMx)

Some of the best NBA players had the good fortune to sign with activewear brands like Jordan Brand, which provides its recruits with special colorways and releases all year long. While Jayson Tatum has been the king of this in 2022 (and has been seen wearing PE sneakers repeatedly), one of basketball's upcoming talents, Zion Williamson, is receiving the same attention.

Williamson was caught wearing a PE version of the Jordan Zion 2 "Hyper Crimson," which matches the Air Jordan 12 Retro Low, just before the release of his heavily hyped Air Jordan 1 Low. The Zion Williamson x Jordan "Fire and Ice" Pack is made up of these two shoes.

The centerpiece of this two-pack, the Air Jordan 12 Retro Low "Ice" transforms the classic Jordan model with an all-over ice blue hue and fiery leather accents on the profile. The base layer at the top is the traditional tumbled leather with stitched accents. On the other hand, the traditional faux snakeskin pattern is swapped out for sleek leather on the mudguard.

The metallic eyestay at the top maintains an icy blue color, while the tonal blue lace sets complement the rest of the upper. Although the semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit has a hyper crimson Jumpman insignia around the toe, branding details all across the shoe also use this color, as seen on the tongue flap and heel counter of the Jumpman logo.

Rounding out the shoe is an icy blue midsole and the previously stated crystal-clear, semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit to match the overall appearance. By contrast, the Jordan Zion 2 "Fire" has an asymmetrical color pattern, with most of the mesh, leather, and layered overlay upper covered in the name-brand color. The branding elements, including the "ZW" emblem on the tongue flap and the "Zoom Air" logo on the ice blue velcro closure strap, emphasize this.

The Jordan Zion 2 "Fire" (don’t get confused with the "Hyper Crimson" variant) and the Air Jordan 12 Retro Low "Ice" are the two Player’s Exclusive featured in the Zion Williamson x Jordan "Fire and Ice" Pack.

Zion will likely continue to get special colorways for different Jordan Brand shoes in the coming months. To stay posted on more of their future collaborative lineups, sign up at the Swoosh’s official website.

