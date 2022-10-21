Where to buy Air Jordan 12 “Greater China” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The new Air Jordan 12 "Greater China" colorway from The Swoosh's Jordan Brand demonstrates that the brand is revered not only for its legendary designs but also for embracing different regions of the world. The Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette will be available in taxi-inspired black, white, and yellow overlays accented with red hues.

The “Greater China” rendition of Nike’s Air Jordan 12 silhouette will be available for purchase during Christmas 2022. These exclusive footwear designs will be offered at a retail price of $200 for each pair. They will be sold by Nike and its partnering retail outlets both online and in-store.

Nike’s Air Jordan 12 Greater China variant marks 25 years of the brand’s business in the country

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 12 Greater China colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand has a sizable global fan base. Even though Air Jordan sneakers aren't as well-known outside of the US as they are there, the Nike division takes the time to honor regions all over the world.

Consider the limited-edition sneakers created to honor Greater China. The most recent colorway was created exclusively to commemorate the shoe company's 25 glorious years of doing business in China. The Air Jordan 12 Retro GC "Greater China" will be the latest addition to the China-exclusive collection, which already includes the Jordan Zion 2 and Air Jordan 12 Low shoes.

Jordan Brand introduces its twelfth shoe design as:

“Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XII helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

The upper features a traditional snakeskin leather top and tumbled leather foundation, as well as colorblocking in the classic "Taxi" hue. The tumbled leather on these two panels has a quilted appearance and is entirely white.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 12 "25 Years in China" Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 12 "25 Years in China" 🇨🇳🎨 https://t.co/6aWdRqaXCU

The tongue flap and lace set are also white, with black accents appearing on the top of these flaps, which feature the signature "T W O 3" stitching. The Jumpman logo can be found near the collar area, sitting atop the red portion of the tongue flap.

On the heel counter, the right shoe celebrates Jordan Brand's 25th anniversary in China, while the left shoe has Jordan logo details on a yellow nylon pull tab. In addition, graphics depicting the colorway's development process are imprinted on the insole's foam insert.

The bottom of the sole unit is mostly taxi yellow, with white hits on the heel counters. The rubber outer sole unit has red traction pods near the toe top and heel. Furthermore, a black/yellow carbon fiber shank is visible on the forefoot, completing the shoe's appearance.

Don't forget to pick up these Retro Air Jordan 12 "Greater China" variants, which are set to go on sale this Christmas. Fans can easily buy them from Nike's online stores and select Jordan Brand retailers, both online and offline, at a retail price of $200 for the men's size item.

