Where to buy Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 “Hyper Crimson” shoes? Price and more details explored 

NBA star Zion Williamson and Nike’s Jordan Brand have been doing a great job on their collaborative sneaker designs, namely Jordan Zion 1 and Jordan Zion 2. The silhouettes, which debuted earlier this year, have already enticed Williamson's fans with their multiple colorways. The latest addition to this portfolio will be an all-new “Hyper Crimson” variant of the Jordan Zion 2 shoe.

The upcoming variant of Nike’s Jordan Zion 2 silhouette is expected to hit the markets in the next few weeks. These vibrant footwear pieces will be offered with a retail price tag of $130 for each pair.

Those interested in buying these sneakers will be able to purchase them online from nike.com. You can also check with other partnering retailers if you miss them on the official Nike store.

Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 shoe will feature White and Copa embellishments

Here's a detailed look at the Jordan Zion 2 Hyper Crimson sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its premiere earlier this year, the Jordan Zion 2 has worn a plethora of colorways, from "Hope Diamond" to "Black Cement." However, its most recent color scheme, "Hyper Crimson," takes home the prize for being the signature shoe’s hottest makeup so far.

On the brand’s official website, the description of Jordan Zion 2 “Hyper Crimson” reads as follows:

“Pay tribute to Zion by channeling the effortless cool of his iconic white suit from Draft Night 2019. An adjustable strap up top helps lock your foot in while a firm midsole supports high-paced play. Plus, the Zion 2 has more Air cushioning than its predecessor, so you'll get into the clouds easier and land softer. Make this your #1 pick for the court.”

The complete shoe features a Hyper Crimson/White/Copa color scheme, with the "Hyper Crimson" shade spread over the mesh and leather reinforcements all over the upper of this unique style.

The fastening velcro strap is made of perforated leather across the midfoot area, and the "Zoom Air" insignia is visible there in an accented tone of the Copa hue. The branding accent matches the player’s signature "ZW" lettering embroidered on the upper edge of the tongue flap.

The reinforced sidewalls prevent any kind of sliding inside the sneakers, while the innovative forefoot strap fixes the foot, allowing control over a complete range of motion.

The Jumpman emblem at the top of the heel counter and all over the insole adds even more branding elements owing to its Copa shade.

In addition, the rubber outsole with its snug fitting traction configuration and "ZW" branding on the forefoot is covered in Copa accepts. Underfoot, a Zoom Air padded midsole adopts the hyper crimson hue.

These “Hyper Crimson” shoes are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. These men’s basketball shoes will be offered with a price label of $130 per pair via the online locations of Nike and its partnering retail vendors.

Zion Diehards, willing to buy these sneakers, can easily sign up to Nike’s official web page for updates about its launch.

