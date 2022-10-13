Where to buy Jordan Zion 2 “Black Cement” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

NBA star and longtime Nike collaborator, Zion Williamson, is getting ready to launch a fresh take on his second signature shoe, Jordan Zion 2. The latest bold black makeover, dubbed “Black Cement,” is accentuated with contrasting red overlays.

The “Black Cement” colorway of Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 silhouette is expected to be released on October 20, 2022, as per a trusted sneaker insider, Sole Retriever. Zion’s limited edition pairs will be offered in full family sizes with men’s, grade school, pre-school, and infant/toddler variants.

While the men's and grade school sizes will cost $120 and $90, respectively, the pre-school and infant/toddler sizes will cost $75 and $55, respectively. Fans can avail these footwear pieces from Nike's online and offline stores and some of its partnering retail vendors.

Nike’s Jordan Zion 2's Black Cement colorway will have gray and bold red accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 Black Cement shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the shoes were only unveiled in spring 2022, Zion Williamson's second signature silhouette has already seen seral must-have hues. These include “Multicolor,” “Dynamic Turquoise,” “Fossil,” "Hyper Royal," and "Voodoo," among others.

The Power Forward for the New Orleans Pelicans is now gearing up for the launch of the all-new Jordan Zion 2 "Black Cement" rendition.

The complete uppers of these pairs feature a Black/Siren Red-Black-Light Smoke Grey-Coconut Milk color scheme. The upper is constructed of ballistic mesh and is coated in a covert black outer layer. Meanwhile, soft and buttery suede covers the remainder of the footwear.

The siren red details all over the nylon tongue flaps and velcro strap offer serious Darth Vader vibes, rubber components give a tough appearance and texture. The tongue sections are wrapped up in matching black lace sets. The Zoom Air markings can also be spotted on the velcro straps in red.

On the rear side, the heel counters are highlighted in light smoke gray panels. They are embellished with the signature Jumpman logos in red. Right below these logos, the “Air Strobel” and “Let’s Dance” are etched stripes on the heels.

Here, the inner linings that are achieved with similar black textiles are enhanced with striking red accents on the insoles. The black insoles are topped with Zion’s autograph.

The light smoke gray tone continues all the way to the rest of the midsole, where it is speckled for an eye-catching finish both on the court as well as in public.

The Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 2 “Black Cement” shoes will supposedly arrive on October 20. The player’s diehard fans can get their hands on these sneakers via Nike's online and offline stores and its associated retail partners. Based on the size you chose, the prices will vary from $55 to $120 for each pair.

If you don’t want to miss them, then register on Nike's official website for timely updates on this upcoming launch.

