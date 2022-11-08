Where to buy Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Sunset Haze” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Pastel shades have created a variety of spring and summer styles for the iconic Air Jordan 1. With "Sunset Haze" overlays, Nike has added a soothing aesthetic to the low-top design of the popular silhouette.

The upcoming "Sunset Haze" edition of the Air Jordan 1 Low shoe is expected to hit the sneaker market in the coming months. Several sneaker insiders suggest that these footwear pieces will arrive in March 2023. Jordan fans will have to wait for the official release info of these low-tops.

These women's special shoes will be launched with a price label of $110 per pair. Jordan shoe enthusiasts can easily buy them from Nike's SNKRS app and other partnering retail shops.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low will arrive in "Sunset Haze" with white and citrus tones

Peter Moore's silhouette has stunned the sneaker world in 2022 with its fresh makeovers in both GR and collaborative launches. These releases will keep arriving in the coming months, meaning Jordanheads will have several color options. The "Sunset Haze" variant of Air Jordan 1 Low shoe is one such.

The origin of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe is described on Jordan.com as,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

This Air Jordan 1 Low is the ideal addition to your wardrobe if you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High but are also looking for a degree of adaptability. The upper of the shoe is dressed in a white hue and combined with panels of a striking sunset haze palette. It has an all-leather build that is sleek and stylish.

The toe tops and tongue flaps are made from crisp white leather panels. Here, the tongue tips are embroidered with Jumpman logos, which perfectly complement the sunset haze sock liners and insoles, embellished with similar Jumpman emblems. To wrap up the uppers, matching sunset-hued lace sets are added on top of the tongue flaps.

Nike has added bright and bold citrus touches to the Swoosh as well as the winged basketball logo, offering a subtle yet dramatic pop of color. Rounding out the sneakers is a pure white midsole glued to the sunset outer sole unit. These midsoles are complete with Air units.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 1 Low "Sunset Haze" colorway that will supposedly drop sometime during spring next year. With a price tag of $110 for each pair, these shoes will be dropped in women's sizes via Nike's online and offline locations and a few other associated Jordan Brand retailers.

You can register on Nike's official website to stay updated on the upcoming Air Jordan 1 "Sunset Haze" launch.

