Where to buy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike’s flagship label Jordan Brand is busy making preparations for the launch of its upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG shoe to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, set to arrive in theaters on July 2, 2023.

The impending Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG shoes will supposedly drop sometime in the summer of 2023. These superhero-themed high-tops will be offered with a retail price tag of $200 for each adult pair.

Fans of different age groups will be able to flaunt their style, as these footwear pieces are expected to arrive in full family sizes, ranging from adults to toddlers. The much-awaited sneakers will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike and a few select retail sellers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High will arrive in Spider-Man-inspired makeup with red and black overlays

Take a look at the impending Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse inspired by AJ1 High OG shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakerheadz)

Audiences were thrilled with Miles Morales' recognizable shoes during his first big-screen appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So it makes more sense for Nike to release some new footwear before his significant sequel.

According to @zsneakerheadz, popular Jordan insider’s sneaker page, the new Air Jordan 1 High OG will feature a black and red color palette, similar to the previously launched Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story."

The 2023 Air Jordan 1 High silhouette will be wrapped in Spider-Man’s University Red/Black/White color scheme. Although the majority of the uppers are covered in black elements, the red and white hues make the sneakers more attractive. The black underlays are perfectly highlighted with spider-web designs visible all across the uppers, which are made of premium tumbled leather.

The aligned perforations on the black toe tops will facilitate better airflow. These toe areas are also outlined with University Red-colored leather mudguards that extend up to form bold red eyestays.

The black tongue flaps are embellished with typical branding accents in the neck area. The lateral black-and-red hue features a white Nike Swoosh to further compliment the superhero style.

On the rear side, the back heels are complete with red leather panels sitting atop black underlays. The red outer leather flap on the ankle is etched with characteristic Air Jordan wing logos in black. The inner linings are made with black textiles.

Rounding out the sneakers are the pristine white midsoles that are banded together with the red outer sole units to complete the look. These midsoles are integrated with the original Air units.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 1 High OG Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse edition, arriving next summer.

With a retail price tag of $200 for each adult pair, these shoes will be dropped in multiple sizing options via both the online and physical locations of Nike and its partnering retailers.

