Where to buy Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Panda” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s crown jewel Jordan Brand is set to introduce a fresh “Panda” rendition of its timeless Air Jordan 1 High 85 silhouette. The silhouette will feature classic black and white overlays.

The upcoming “Panda” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High 85 silhouette is expected to hit the footwear market sometime during February 2023. These AJ1 shoes will be offered with a fixed price label of $200 for each pair.

Sneakerheads can easily buy these pairs from the online locations of Nike and its partnering retail vendors. You can also sign up to Nike’s official web page to keep yourself updated on the upcoming launch.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High 85 shoes will arrive in a classic “Panda” makeup with black and white hues

Take a closer look at the impending AJ1 85 Panda rendition (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 has been every OG sneakerhead's dream kicks since the pair dropped in 2020. The 1985 equivalent of the Air Jordan 1 Retro, this special edition features specifications that most closely resemble those of the original design. For Spring 2023, Jordan Brand chose to reintroduce a timeless out-of-the-vault design in a majority of simple OG-style color combinations.

The origin and story of Air Jordan 1 High 85 on the brand’s official web page says,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.”

The classic '80s design of the high-top sneakers has been enhanced by three other recent variations, including the "Varsity Red," "Neutral Grey," and "Georgetown" color palettes.

This colorway of Air Jordan 1 was first released in black and summit white. As part of the Air Jordan 22/1 Collezione "Countdown" Pack, it was initially given a retro makeover in 2008. Long before the current trend, they were one of the earliest high-top retroed Air Jordan 1s.

Here's a detailed look at the toe tops of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The typical black and white colors have now been used to enhance the silhouette, with white accents added to the perforated toe boxes, medial panels, and ankle regions.

Black overlays are added to the previous ones in the premium leather makeup, and they also touch the profile swooshes that protrude from the tails. The exterior-facing ankle flaps have contrasting Wings logos, and the nylon tongue flaps come with tonal badges embroidered with Nike branding.

Furthermore, the sockliners are highlighted in bold black textiles. The offering is completed with a comparable insole style, which is placed on top of engraved midsoles and black rubber outer sole units. Finalizing the esthetics are the Nike swoosh branding accents sitting on the crisp white insoles. To complement this beloved colorway, two sets of black and white lace loops are delivered with the pair.

Keep an eye out for the arriving Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Panda” shoes that will be joining the 2023 sneaker releases of Jordan Brand. At a selling price label of $200 per pair, these high-tops will be traded via Nike and its affiliated retail merchants both online and offline.

