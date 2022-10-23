Where to buy Nike Terminator High “Panda” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike Terminator High debuted in 1985 as one of the classic "Be True" collegiate sneakers. Since being resurrected earlier this year in their original "Georgetown" colorway, the vintage sneakers have undergone several transformations, including snakeskin and "Noble Green" makeovers.

The upcoming Nike Terminator High "Panda" shoes will retail for $125 each when they hit the market on January 1, 2023.

Following their release, they will be widely available in the shoe label's online and physical stores. Meanwhile, readers are advised to register on Nike’s official web page to stay updated on the launch of these Terminator High shoes.

Nike Terminator High shoes will feature a classic “Panda” color scheme with black and white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Terminator High Panda shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Numerous Swoosh models have received the incredibly popular "Panda" colorblocking in recent months. The Air Force 1 Mid and Nike Dunk Low, two of the most recognizable basketball shoes from the 1980s, have all been given this minimalist makeover.

Nike Terminator High, an underrepresented model of the Swoosh label, appears to be getting the highly coveted "Panda" treatment soon.

The Terminator High made its debut in 1985, alongside the Air Jordan 1 and the Nike Dunk. This silhouette, which first appeared during the height of the basketball craze but was not as well-known as the other two, is about to make a big comeback. For those who are unfamiliar, these shoes were originally designed for the Georgetown Hoyas.

The upcoming Nike Terminator High shoes will be released in a Phantom/Black-Pale Vanilla-Sail color scheme. The uppers of these shoes are entirely made using premium leather panels.

The pair's white toe cap features symmetrically arranged perforations that aid in airflow. The ankle and side panels of this full-leather shoe are then painted in phantom hues.

小言 @ko_go_to Continuing the “Panda” trend, Nike will be releasing the Terminator High in the popular blocking during the early months of 2023.＞＞



Nike Terminator High “Panda”

Color: Phantom/Black-Pale Vanilla-Sail

Style Code: FD0394-030

Release Date: January 1, 2023

Furthermore, the front mudguard surrounding the toe box and heel counter are both black in color. The tongue flaps are made of white and topped with contrasted bold black lace loops. The eyelets are also done in matching black leather elements.

The lateral and medial side panels are adorned with eye-catching Nike Swooshes in true Nike fashion. The back heel counter is embellished with "Nike" lettering in a rough vintage script, just like the original from the 1980s. In addition to the exterior, the interiors are noticeable in black and white.

Although the sockliners are white, the insoles are black. These insoles feature Nike Swoosh branding accents supported by a light vanilla midsole with a genuine vintage appearance and feel.

You can experiment with different looks as these high-tops come with two sets of black and white lace fasteners.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Terminator High “Panda” rendition that is scheduled to be released on January 1, 2023. These footwear designs will be available for purchase for $125 per pair through Nike's online stores and select retail locations.

