Where to buy Nike Terminator High “Nobel Green” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear company is bringing back one of its underrepresented silhouette Nike Terminator High in multiple colorways for sneaker launches in the upcoming months. Most recently, the “Nobel Green” variant of this model emerged on the internet alongside the timeless “Panda” makeup.

The upcoming “Nobel Green” edition of the Nike Terminator High silhouette is expected to arrive in 2023. As per early reports from popular sneaker insider Sole Retriever, these pairs might hit the shelves on January 1, 2023. These high-tops will be delivered via the online locations of Nike and its partnering retail marketplaces.

Nike Terminator High will arrive in "Nobel Green" makeup with white and sail accents

Here's a detailed look at the impending Nike Terminator High Nobel Green shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Basketball shoes from the 1980s continue to dominate the sneaker market, with styles such as the Nike Dunk, Air Jordan 1, and NB 550 still worn often. The Nike Terminator, a product from The Swoosh that was created especially for the Georgetown University basketball team, had a brief lifespan.

Although retros have come and gone over the years, Nike is revitalizing the model with a flood of color options, both collaborative and original, which will make a comeback in 2023. Earlier this year, the sneaker community had already witnessed “Snakeskin” and OG “Georgetown” colorways of the model. But with the recent arrival of "Noble Green," the silhouette will join the previous two in the list.

This dual-toned Nike Terminator High will be dropped in a Swan/Noble Green-Sail-Washed Green color scheme. The shoe appears in a two-tone combination of white and green all across the upper, with touches of sail and other green tones applied all over. Moreover, premium leather panels are used to manufacture these upcoming sneakers.

"Noble Green" leather is employed to surround the mudguard, eyestays, and heel counter, while white leather is chosen for the smooth midfoot panel and the perforated toe box.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Nike Terminator High “Noble Green” Official Look at the upcoming Nike Terminator High “Noble Green” 🌲 https://t.co/HyPyVtwAX2

A pair of laces in the same color as the white mesh tongue runs up to the green Nike tongue tag above. The classic Nike Swoosh is situated atop the midfoot and maintains a two-tone appearance by being coated in green.

The sizeable "NIKE" branding is visible once again on the heel tab in a complementary shade of muted green to the leather pull tab. Sail midsole and a deeper green rubber outer sole unit wrap up the design.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Terminator High “Nobel Green” colorway that is expected to enter the footwear world on the upcoming New Year's Day. With a selling price tag of $125 for each pair, these footwear designs will be sold via the online stores of Nike and its few other affiliated retailers. Sneakerheads can also sign up to the Swoosh’s website to stay updated on the official release date of the pair.

In related news, Nike is set to debut the black and white “Panda” colorway of the aforementioned model. This high-top edition is also scheduled for January 1, 2023. With a similar price tag of $125 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be sold via the online and offline stores of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

