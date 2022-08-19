5 best black Nike shoes to buy in 2022

Black sneakers are an essential addition to the sneaker lineup, and the top player in the sneaker industry, Nike, does not lose opportunities to meet the consumer's demand.

Just like their counterpart, Triple White, black sneakers offer maximum versatility, and they make a statement with every outfit. Due to their vast styling options, they can be worn by men and women in different styles all year round.

What's more, Black sneakers are much easier to maintain than bright and fresh colorways, making them more convenient to wear. However, with multiple options, the quest to find all-black sneakers is no easy task. So, we have listed the best all-black shoes from the Swoosh label that you can buy in 2022.

Top 5 all-black sneakers from Nike to add in your wardrobe collection

1) Air Force 1 ’07 Triple Black

The first on the list is the most obvious, Nike Air Force 1 '07 in triple black. The triple black AF1 is just as important as Triple White, which has received a lot of love from the sneaker community. Bruce Kilgore designed the class triple-black low-top silhouette in 1982, and the shoe has received multiple colorways.

After the highly successful release of triple white, the swoosh label released triple black for those wanting an effortless and chic pair. The Swoosh label has put the option of triple-black sneakers in their customized "unlocked by you" program, where one can build a pair.

The shoe is available on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $110 all year long. In addition to the customized option, the label regularly keeps the triple black shoes in their rotation.

2) Comme des Garcons Air Max Sunder Triple Black

Comme des Garcons Air Max Sunder Triple Black (Image via Nike)

Long-time collaborators like Comme de Garcons and Nike collaborated again for Air Max Sunder silhouette in 2022. The CDGH's founder, Rei Kawakubo, dressed the classic 1998 Nike silhouette in the elements of futuristic and contemporary style.

The shoe came clad in a triple black colorway and was released on the official e-commerce site of CDGH on April 22, 2022. Rei took over the minimalistic approach as he removed the intricacies and opted for chic elegance. The shoe's body is fitted in a nylon shell and placed atop the leather base.

The shoe is made of fine quality neoprene and nubuck leather, while the iconic "HOMME PLUS" branding is featured over the tongue tags. Adjacent to the zippers, the silhouette features the Swoosh branding.

The zipper closures on the tongues are complemented with the ring-like pull tabs. The look is finished with Nike's state-of-the-art Air Units sprucing up the hefty midsoles, which gives the pair much more support.

The pair was released on the official e-commerce site of Dover Street Market on July 21, 2022, for a retail price of £280 (approx. $333).

3) NOCTA Air Hot Step Air Terra Triple Black

In 2022, Drake's label NOCTA and Nike collaborated to form a pair of Air Hot Step Terra in Triple Black colorway, which was first released in March 2022 and then re-released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS in July 2022.

The Triple Black colorway features a sleek look accented by chrome accents. The silhouette's upper is constructed out of pebbled leather, marked with several reflective 3M hits, which sit atop the side panels and on the tongues.

More detailing is added over the shoes, which comes in the form of mini swooshed at the lateral heel regions and Drake's Nocta mark over the tongues and the rears, as they were dressed in metallic silver accents. The design is finished with a matching pair of rope laces and specially printed sock liners.

The shoes are also assisted by the sculpted units assisted by the large Volt air units. The Nocta x Nike Air Hot Step Air Terra Triple Black were released on the Nike SNKRS site on July 7, 2022, for a retail price of $180.

4) ACG Air Mada Low Triple Black

ACG Air Mada Low Triple Black (Image via StockX)

The Nike ACG Air Mada were originally introduced in 1994, and the silhouette was re-released in 2022. The shoes come clad in Triple black colorway and feature an upper constructed out of a black mesh base. The black mesh base is accentuated with matching leather overlays.

More detailing is added with the addition of pull tabs, ACG brandings, swooshes, toe caps, heel caps, and rope laces. Shades of solid and oily black take over the pair. The silhouette is durable, breathable, and reprises the traditional role.

The design is finished with speckled midsoles and rugged, lugged rubber outsoles. The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Nike on May 13, 2022, for a retail price of $130.

5) Air Max Plus Triple Black

The Swoosh label keeps their Triple Black iteration for the Air Max Plus in rotation. Currently, the pair is available on the official e-commerce site of the sportswear label for a retail price of $200.

The pair was first launched to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the silhouette and opts for a primarily used mesh upper. The upper mesh is covered with the shoe's overlays and a glossy rubber "Air" patch logo over the tongue.

The premium black leather dominates the upper. The black is further carried with the tonal laces, which cover the forefoot and is complemented by the embroidered stripes.

The shoe also features a tiny yellow "Tn" logo stamped atop the heel counters. The look is complete with sleek mudguards and translucent air sole units.

