Where to buy Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf NRG “Eastside Gold” shoes? Price and more details explored

Nike’s flagship Jordan Brand owns a wide sneaker catalog, but its first Air Jordan 1 is peerless and will always be. For the latest take on its first silhouette, Jordan Brand is once again associated with Eastside Golf. Dubbed “Eastside Gold,” the upcoming shoes will arrive wrapped in premium leather with Burnt Sunrise, Midnight Navy, and Metallic Gold overlays.

The upcoming “Eastside Gold” variant of Air Jordan 1 High Golf Shoes, co-designed by Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand, is expected to arrive later this year. Although a popular sneaker insider, Sole Retriever, revealed that the pair will debut on November 12, 2022, fans will have to stick around for confirmed launch dates.

These pairs will cost $200 for each pair and will be available on Eastside Golf, Nike SNKRS, and other select online and physical retailers.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High “Eastside Gold” shoes will arrive in Burnt Sunrise and Midnight Navy overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming high-top shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Michael Jordan wasn't playing basketball, he was frequently seen on the golf course in addition to going to the casino. The wealthy businessman continued to concentrate on the leisurely sport even after his NBA playing career, not only for himself but more notably for his Jordan Brand under Nike.

As a result, numerous designs under his brand have been modified to be equipped for a game of 18 holes, and some of them have even received collaborative treatment from the golf clothing company Eastside Golf. Their goal is to introduce golf to youngsters, and people you wouldn't typically see teeing off.

Jordan Brand and Eastside Golf have previously worked together on several occasions. After revamping Air Jordan 4 over the past few years, the two collaborated on Air Jordan 12 High, a golf-ready Air Jordan 12 Low, and the Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers that debuted in 2022. Air Jordan 1 High Golf has now received the Eastside Golf treatment, broadening their collaborative list.

Here's a detailed look at the tongue tags and branding accents of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

An all-leather upper dominates in this iteration of the "Eastside Gold" colorblocking, with burnt sunrise—the brand's go-to orange hue—appearing on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel overlays. Along with the mesh tongue, the leather toe box, quarter panel, and collar area all have bright white coloring to accentuate this.

The flat lace set and sockliner, both of which are situated next to the split-branded Jordan Golf and Eastside Golf emblems on the orange tongue tags, are accented with navy hues. Each tag has the opposite logo on the back, ensuring that both businesses are represented in each pair of shoes.

While the insole puts aside its customary Nike Air branding in favor of the text "Eastside Golf," other branding elements, such as the Jordan Wings emblem in white and the Nike Swoosh in navy, stay in their regular arrangement.

The semi-translucent rubber outsole of AJ 1 is golf-ready and is available in a striking orange color. The midsole of the shoe is white.

Eastside Golf, Nike SNKRS, and a few more online and physical retailers will debut the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf NRG Eastside Gold on November 12, 2022. The shoes, available in men's sizes, will cost $200.

