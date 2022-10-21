5 best white high-top Converse under $200 

Since its establishment in 1908, Converse has carved out a niche for itself and built a solid stand in the streetwear and skateboarding industries. For those who don't know, Nike bought this well-known sneaker and apparel company in 2003.

Every year, the brand introduces fresh variations of the most prominent silhouettes, including high-tops, low-cuts, and mid-cut variations of its enduring sneaker models, such as the Chuck 70, One Star, and others.

However, its storied Chuck Taylor style has no rivals when it comes to high-tops. The shoe brand has released numerous shades of the shoe over the years, but white is one of those colors that every footwear collection needs.

If you are interested in buying a pair of white high-top shoes, scroll down to see some of the best Converse white high-top sneakers, along with their pricing details.

Peanuts x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star and four other white high-top Converse shoes you can look out for

1) Run Star Motion CX Platform ‘90s Marbled

Here's a detailed look at the Run Star Motion shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Run Star Motion CX Platform ‘90s Marbled shoe is easily purchasable from the online stores of Converse and its affiliated retail merchants with a selling price of $130 for each pair.

The Run Star Motion features a White/Prime Pink/Black color palette. To fully reinterpret the platform style, this gender-neutral high-top shoe takes the iconic Converse DNA and combines it with a cutting-edge, ultramodern midsole.

The cotton twill upper, which is manufactured with a combination of at least 30% upcycled cotton, is elevated by this expressive, lugged foundation. A star ankle patch with a marble print adds vibrancy with '90s influence for a modern nod to nostalgia.

A vibrant, retro touch is added to the canvas tongue with pop-colored tongue webbing that coordinates with the patch. All of these are held in place for lightweight, optimum comfort by a CX sockliner and a CX foam midsole.

2) Chuck Taylor All-Star Move Platform

Take a closer look at the Chuck Taylor All-Star Move Platform shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The women’s high-top Chuck Taylor All-Star Move Platform shoe is priced at $75 for each pair. These classic shoes are currently available for purchase on the online locations of the shoe company and its partnering retail vendors.

With the redesigned Chuck Taylor All-Star Move, you can increase your height and flair. A projectile, daring platform adds a surprising edge without adding bulk to the footwear. The characteristic canvas makeup and the highly coveted OrthoLite insole remain intact in these pairs. Branding accents are placed in the form of Chuck Taylor's ankle patch.

The CTAS Move, a daring update on their iconic Chuck, which features a projectile platform, pops out as a representation of individuality and completes any look.

3) Chuck Taylor All-Star 2.0 Lugged Leather

Here's a detailed look at the lux leather shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Chuck Taylor All-Star 2.0 Lugged Leather shoes are currently available for purchase from the e-commerce locations of the shoe label and its select retail shops. These gender-neutral designs are priced at $85.

The uppers of these All-Star shoes are composed of full-grain leather panels. They are also equipped with a breathable mesh lining and eponymous lugged platforms, making them perfect for all seasons.

These high-tops feature a high rubber sidewall and a striking tread design with chevrons for more style and traction. For all-day comfort, you get an OrthoLite padding at the bottom. These pairs are finally wrapped up with a Classic Star patch placed on the ankles.

Classic neutrals go with almost everything in your wardrobe and complement it well.

4) Chuck 70 AT-CX

Take a closer look at the Vintage white Chuck 70 AT-CX shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Chuck 70 AT-CX shoe is wrapped up in a Vintage White/Egret/Black color scheme. These pairs are priced at $110 each and are readily purchasable from the shopping sites of Converse and its select retail sellers.

The Chuck 70 AT-CX gives elevation truly unique, elevating the best ever into a future style legend. A thick CX foam midsole and sockliner support a cotton canvas top and tongue for additional comfort.

The base of these pairs is equipped with a diamond-lugged outer sole unit that provides more traction. Furthermore, the vintage Chuck 70 elements like a star heel patch, aluminum eyelets, and cotton lace loops maintain the classic style.

5) Peanuts x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star

Here's a detailed look at the collaborative Chuck Taylor All-Star shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in 2022, the Swoosh’s sublabel joined forces with the popular comic strip Peanuts to reinterpret its iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette. These playful footwear pieces are currently available for purchase from the online locations of Converse and its affiliated retail merchants. You can buy them for $70.

This exclusive Chuck Taylor All-Star design combined the classic canvas with a widely loved Snoopy and Woodstock moment.

The limited-edition high-top shoe is constructed with 12oz classic canvas materials. The shoes are adorned with screen-printed graphics from Peanuts, where character prints are noticeable on foxing.

Furthermore, the Converse x Peanuts co-branded logo lockup is evident on the sockliner and the tongue flap. These logos are embroidered on the tongue flap, towards the neck.

These are only a few of the many white high-tops offered by the Nike-owned shoe company. In addition to the aforementioned shoes, you can also check out Converse’s official website for more white high-tops.

