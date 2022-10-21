5 best high top pink Converse under $200

Massachusetts-based footwear giant Converse was founded in 1908. The label has since then established an overall mark and cultural imprint in the sneaker sphere, especially in the streetwear and skatewear scene. Moreover, the shoe brand has been popular among sneakerheads recently due to the retro aesthetic and Y2K craze.

For those who might not know, the label is currently under the Beaverton-based sportswear giant Nike, who acquired it in 2003. Each year, the Massachusetts label releases new colorways and styles of beloved silhouettes such as Chuck 70, One Star, and many more in high-top iterations.

The silhouette is constructed from reliable and solid material, which follows an iconic and minimalistic look. The label offers its high-top silhouettes at cheap price points, which further helps the label's footwear to remain a mainstay in the sneaker industry.

Pink is the most in-style color in 2022, and the Valentino selection definitely helped it. Hence, Sportskeeda has merged the two and made a list of five best Converse high-top sneakers in pink shade under $200.

Top 5 Converse pink high-top sneakers that can be bought under $200

1) Run Star Legacy CX

Run Star Legacy CX (Image via Converse)

The Run Star Legacy CX is the latest iteration of the classic Run Star Hike silhouette, featuring a platform sole unit with premium comfort. The midsole is constructed in lightweight CX material. Moreover, a few nods to the ever-popular Chuck Taylor can be seen across the sneaker.

The heel bumper and winged tongue finish off the look. The pair comes clad in Rust Pink / Pale Putty / Egret colorway, with the Rust Pink making up the canvas upper. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $120 on the official e-commerce site of Converse.

2) Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Striped Knit

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Striped Knit (Image via Converse)

The Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 is an effortless sneaker that meets the winter functionality. The silhouette's upper is constructed out of striped knit material, which is set against a utility outsole. The bold utility outsole comes with an expressive stance, chevron-inspired details, and standout traction.

The silhouette comes in Stone Mauve / Saddle / Egret color palette and features a warm, cozy fleece lining. The tongue of the shoe is gusseted to lock in the warmth of the foot. The leather heel stays and OrthoLite midsole cushioning finishes off the design. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $85 on the official e-commerce site of Converse.

3) Chuck 70 Plus Mixed Materials

Chuck 70 Plus Mixed Materials (Image via Converse)

The all-time classic Chuck 70 has been given a twist on this shoe, as the upper mixes the Plus details and iconic future-forward details. The upper is built out of a fusion of leather and suede material clad in bold and asymmetrical lines for a statement-making look.

In addition, the upper features spliced rubber and ankle patch detail, the premium cushioning will help you stay light on the feet. The leather, nubuck, suede, and faux leather combines to make the upper. The asymmetrical and elongated tongue finishes off the design. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $105 on the official e-commerce site of the label.

4) Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Western Embroidery

Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Western Embroidery (Image via Converse)

The Chuck Taylor All Star has been given a western style with expressive embroidery over the upper. Most of the upper is constructed out of canvas material, with the heel being clad in western embroidery, dubbed the Dark Soba, that adds a hint of artistry to the look.

The durable high-top silhouette features EVA cushioning for comfort, and the platform heel is lightweigth and projectile. While the sneakers comes in Saddle / Egret / White color palette, the debossed All Star ankle patch finishes off the look. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $80 on the official e-commerce site of the label.

5) Chuck Taylor All Star Lift 2X Platform Iridescent Leather

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift 2X Platform Iridescent Leather (Image via Converse)

The signature Chuck Taylor style has been given a lift with the latest 2X platform chucks. The extra high platform sole gives the sneaker an elevated look. The upper of the shoe is unique as it is constructed out of iridescent leather material. The shoe showcases true fashion with equal parts of glam and classic.

The shoes come in Madder Pink / Vintage White shades. While the upper of the show features a madder pink upper which is clad upon shiny leather materials, it also has a EVA cushioning and mesh lining to finish off the look. The shoe can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Converse at a retail price of $95.

Each of these sneakers is perfect for corresponding with one's pink aesthetics, which can be rocked any day for a classic, timeless, and in-style look. Other than the aforementioned items, the shoes also feature custom options such as Magenta, Bubblegum, Hot Pink, Rose, etc., over classic silhouettes such as Chuck Taylor, Jack Purcell, One Star, and many more.

