Where to buy the Valentino Pink PP collection? Price, release date, and more explored

With the launch of its Pink PP collection, Italian luxury fashion house Valentino is making brighter, dramatic, and quirky waves in the fashion world in one fell swoop. The vibrant collection has already become a global hit and offers apparel, accessories, and footwear lines that are stylish and comfortable as they are sassy.

The collection pays tribute to the brand Maison Valentino and its recent shirt has alluring themes and glossy glamor. The Maison Valentino Pink PP collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Valentino on September 15, 2022. It exudes a Barbie-core vibe with its bright pink pantone hue.

More about the newly released Valentino Pink PP Fall Winter 2022-23 collection

Newly released Valentino Pink PP Fall Winter 2022-23 collection featuring Zendaya for women's campaign (Image via Valentino)

Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli sending around 40 head-to-toe pink looks down the runway for Maison Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection was nothing but a radical fashion moment. Piccioli's presentation of the monochromatic hue serves to remove any distractions and focuses solely on each piece's shape and textured details.

As an after effect, the collection spurred an unstoppable Barbie-core movement in the fashion industry, which is believed to be the season's hottest trend. The new Pink PP collection is stripping its color palette down to a monotone.

The new Pink PP collection was launched with two exclusive campaigns featuring Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya.

A few pieces from the women's collection, led by Zendaya, include,

Mini One Stud Handbag in Nappa, which can be availed at a retail price of $3,250. Garavani Club Platform Ankle Boot in Calfskin Leather 125mm, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,690. Crepe Couture Short Dress With Bow Detail, which can be availed at a retail price of $4,500. Crepe Couture Blazer, which can be availed at a retail price of $4,200. Organza Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,100. Crepe Couture Jumpsuit, which can be availed at a retail price of $5,900. Vlogo Signature Jersey Gloves, which can be availed at a retail price of $790. Crepe Couture Blazer With Floral Embroidery, which can be availed at a retail price of $7,500. Diagonal Double Wool Long Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $6,900. Crepe Couture Short Dress with Bow Detail, which can be availed at a retail price of $9,900.

Lewis Hamilton led the men's Pink PP collection

Sir Lewis Hamilton led the men's Pink PP collection campaign. For the campaign, Hamilton wore a pink cape jacket over loose pink pants and a pair of pink sneakers. He was photographed by Nicolas Kern for the collection.

A few pieces from the Pink PP men's collection include-

Nylon Shirt Jacket With Stud Detail, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,150. Crepe Couture Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,690. Mini Loco Crossbody Calfskin Bag, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,050. One Stud XL Nappa Leather Low-Top Sneaker, which can be availed at a retail price of $980. Single Breasted Wool Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $3,550. Metal Rockstud Necklace, which can be availed at a retail price of $790. Nylon Sweatshirt With Stud Detail, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,850. VLTN Leather Belt Bag, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,150. Reversible Double-Faced Wool Jacket With Inner Bomber Layer, which can be availed at a retail price of $4,090. Cotton Sweatshirt << Beauty Has Kind Of Become An Act Of Rebellion >> Print By Douglas Coupland, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,250.

The strong line-up of womenswear, menswear, and accessories makes it clear that for the collection, Piccioli envisioned everyone pulling off the shade. In an official press release, the brand said:

“The subtraction, is in fact, amplification magnifying both the humans and the clothing. A variety of bodies, attitudes, and physicalities, enhanced by the monochromatic palette, bring such a vision to life."

The brand also stated that every item from the Pink PP collection will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The certificate declares that the item belongs to the Pink PP Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection and will only be available for Pink PP items.

One can avail the Pink PP Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection on Valentino's official e-commerce site and in select retail stores of the label from September 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far