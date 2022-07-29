Where to buy the Barbie x Hilary MacMillan RTW collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Toronto-based fashion-first lifestyle brand Hilary MacMillan is collaborating with Mattel, Inc.'s popular creation, Barbie, for a ready-to-wear (RTW) collection for women and girls. The Toronto-based Canadian fashion designer and her eponymous label has jumped on the Barbiecore bandwagon to give consumers everything they demand.

Following up on the Barbiecore styles, which is the hottest fashion trend this summer, the two labels will be collaborating for a pink-hued exclusive collection, dubbed 'The Shades of Pink'. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Hilary MacMillan on August 11, 2022.

More about the upcoming Barbie x Hilary MacMillan RTW 'Shades of Pink' collection

Upcoming Barbie x Hilary MacMillan RTW 'Shades of Pink' collection (Image via Hilary MacMillan)

The hottest summer trend of 2022, Barbiecore, has led plenty of celebrities and labels to focus on pink clothing, which is interesting because the trend was started by the Greta Gergwig-directed movie, Barbie, coming out in 2023.

Now, the Canadian label has given fans of the trend and Mattel, Inc.'s Barbie brand enthusiasts a collaborative collection to wear until the movie premieres.

Speaking about the collaboration, Hilary MacMillan, in an interview with WWD, said:

“We are excited to finally announce our collaboration with Barbie. The collection, titled “Shades of Pink,” is the ultimate Barbiecore, really tapping into the covetable trend of dopamine dressing."

For the collaborative collection, MacMillan reimagined the brand staples to enjoy the nostalgia and celebrate the generations after Barbie was introduced.

MacMillan spoke about her childhood association with Barbie in the same interview. She said:

"To me, Barbie was such a staple in my childhood and I wanted to bring the consumer back to those pivotal carefree moments. Barbie is such a feminist icon and we created pieces to empower women and children through the power of pink."

The collection leads up to the highly anticipated movie, dubbed Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, to be released in the summer 2023.

The collection consists of 15 collaborative pieces, out of which eleven are for women and four for girls. The entire collection is made out of cruelty-free and vegan materials.

Furthermore, to make women feel more empowered, the collection comes in an inclusive size range, i.e., between XS to 4XL. The dominating hue in the collaborative collection, inspired by Barbie through the generations, is the signature pink.

In an official press release, MacMillan revealed:

"Ready to wear has seen a resurgence and our partnership with Barbie comes at a time when people are searching to find inspiration in their clothing once again. We’ve done something special by creating timeless yet trendsetting classics to take consumers back through time, yet forward in fashion.”

The upcoming collection will reimagine pieces from MacMillan's labels, including styles such as knit leisure sets, spilt hem trousers, knit dresses, plaid blazers, blouses, faux fur coats, and Daisy wrap coats.

Additionally, the kids' collection will have matching styles including pieces such as plaid miniskirts, Barbie knit cardigans, varsity jackets, and trench coats.

Hilary MacMillan x Barbie campaign imagery (Image via Vancouver is Awesome / Hilary MacMillan)

The most prominent item from the collection is the brand's best-selling style and silhouette, the Matrix-style trench coat. The entire collection channels a mix of athleisure, contemporary style, and formal elegance.

The capsule also spotlights the work of another Canadian jewelry designer, Biko, who has made two pins exclusively for the Shades of Pink collection. In addition, MacMillan will celebrate the collection with an experiential concept store opening on Bloor Street, Toronto on August 11, 2022.

The concept store transports consumers and visitors into a luxe Barbie-inspired closet, featuring an all-pink interior. While women's style will be retailed in a price range of $125 to $280, the girl's style will be retailed in a price range of $85 to $135.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far