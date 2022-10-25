Where to buy Jordan Delta 3 Low SP “Paris Collective” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Michael Jordan's shoe company is preparing to launch its all-new Jordan Delta 3 Low SP shoes. In an effort to provide women with the resources they need to promote change in their communities, Jordan Brand recently unveiled its latest project for women, the Jordan Women's Collection, which will include the Jordan Delta 3 Low SP "Paris Collective" colorway. This exclusive pair will be accompanied by a matching apparel collection featuring hoodies, tees, sports brassieres, and trouser pants.

The upcoming Jordan Delta 3 Low "Paris Collective" sneaker and apparel capsule will be available for purchase from October 28, 2022, onwards. These items will cost between $50 and $150. Interested readers can check out the complete assortment on Nike’s SNRKS app.

Buy these items from Nike.com, Nike’s SNKRS app, and a few other retail outlets.

Nike’s Jordan Delta 3 Low SP “Paris Collective” shoe will arrive in Sail/Black/Gold Suede/Summit White color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the impending Jordan Delta 3 Low SP shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In March, the Jordan brand officially launched its first women-focused initiative, the Jordan Collective, as part of its ongoing efforts to uplift and empower women and their distinct local communities. The grant for their communities was the result of six months' worth of workshops, events, forums, and mentorship for the group, which included 33 people from five different places across the globe.

Jordan Brand recently announced the launch of a tributary collection that has been inspired by the Parisian women's basketball scene. The Jordan Delta 3 Low is the first item in this collection dedicated to the team's Paris Collective.

The description of the "Paris Collective" Jordan Delta 3 Low shoes on Nike’s official website reads,

“Play hard, look good, speak your truth. Celebrating the power of unity with a dose of Parisian flair, these shoes showcase the multiverse of what it means to be a "woman."

It further reads,

"Super plush comfort and an adventurous mix of materials come together for a look that kicks stereotypes to the curb. The pattern on the laces was created for the Jordan Women's Paris Collective apparel collection, honoring the community leaders at the heart of the designs.”

小言 @ko_go_to Jordan Delta 3 Low WMNS “Jordan Paris Collective”

Color: Sail/Black-Gold Suede-Summit White

Style Code: DR5751-110

Release Date: October 28, 2022

Price: $140 Jordan Delta 3 Low WMNS “Jordan Paris Collective”Color: Sail/Black-Gold Suede-Summit WhiteStyle Code: DR5751-110Release Date: October 28, 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/c2iqcXxonL

The design's semi-transparent "Summit White" TPU wrap is enhanced by "Sail" suede overlays, which experiment with a colourful mix of materials. Additional cream tones are used for the leather overlays, laces, and sole units on the forefoot.

While the "Black" caging features "Jordan Collective" lettering that culminates alongside its wheat-filled insoles, the midfoot panel's somewhat raised construction highlights an occasional sampling of burnt orange and watermelon hues.

These pairs will be delivered in customized shoe boxes with three different lace sets in white, lavender, and orange. The cost of these low-tops is $140.

Matching apparel collection offered with the Jordan Delta 3 Low shoes

Take a look at the apparel items offered under the upcoming capsule (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Jordan Women's Paris Collective Women's Hoodie will be dropped for $110 each. With this ultra-soft hoodie, one can experiment more with warm winter looks. This comfy sweatshirt features beautiful stitching, drooping sleeves, and an oversized fit.

2) Jordan Women's Paris Collective Women's Jacket is priced at $150. This stylish cropped jacket features a smooth, lightweight twill that makes a subtle statement.

3) Jordan Women's Paris Collective Women's Pants will be offered with a price tag of $140. These pants blend streetwear overtones with the ultimate comfort. They feature cargo pockets that are quite utilitarian. You can flaunt your sneakers thanks to the customizable drawstrings at the ankles.

4) Jordan Women's Paris Collective x Laura Kechichian Women's T-Shirt will be available for $50 apiece. Rethink your approach to fashion with this joint tee from Laura Kechichian, a prominent figure in the Parisian women's basketball scene. Her story as a black woman is discussed in embroidered writing on the front, while sports and femininity motifs draw attention to your strength and endurance.

Thee Blueprint 🫐 @JerLisa_Nicole Fire shirts coming from the Jordan Women’s Paris Collective.



There’s a women’s release this year that perfectly coincides with each shirt. Fire shirts coming from the Jordan Women’s Paris Collective. There’s a women’s release this year that perfectly coincides with each shirt. https://t.co/cI7rJLIShV

5) The Jordan Women’s Paris Collective x Cheetah Women's T-Shirt is priced at $50.00. With this collab t-shirt from French DJ and producer Cheetah, reinterpret your taste in fashion. Graphics depicting the daily lives of women in Paris are embroidered on the chest, speaking to Cheetah's experiences as a black woman.

6) Jordan Women's Paris Collective x LALA &ce Women's T-Shirt can be purchased for $50. Revolutionize your sense of style with this collaborative tee from Parisian musician LALA & ce. The backside displays one’s toughness, while symbolic motifs on the chest allude to one’s existence as a black woman.

7) Jordan Women's Paris Collective Women's Asymmetrical Bra can be bought for $52. The asymmetrical shape mixes style with minimal support and the fabric's ability to drain away perspiration keeps you cool.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Jordan Delta 3 Low "Paris Collective" capsule collection that will drop on October 28. Interested shoppers can easily fetch these footwear and clothing items from Nike, the SNKRS app, and other partnering retail shops.

Poll : 0 votes