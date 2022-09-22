Where to buy the Skims Bra collection? Price, release date, and more explored

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Skims gave a teaser of the label's upcoming Bra collection. Kim Kardashian, the iconic reality TV star, revealed in the teaser video that the upcoming collection includes the most comfortable bras anyone has ever worn.

A glimpse of the shapewear brand's latest Skims Bra collection was shown throughout the video, which featured a diverse ensemble of women of various colors, shapes, and sizes wearing bras in neutral tones.

The brand also stated that the collection will be available on Skims' official e-commerce site on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Following that, the brand remained silent on any additional details until yesterday, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, when it launched a full-fledged campaign for the latest drop.

More about the upcoming Skims Bra collection and the full-fledged campaign featuring Becky G, Brooke Shields, and more

Upcoming Skims Bra collection and the full-fledged campaign featuring Becky G, Brooke Shields, and more (Image via @kimkardashian / Instagram)

Regardless of how one feels about Kim Kardashian, no one can deny the success and popularity of her solutionwear brand Skims. The label has released a wide range of everyday casual shape-wear items, ranging from underwear to leggings.

However, one of the most important categories that has been overlooked thus far has been bras. The label is now expanding its catalogue with solution wear bras, which have been in development for three years. The new bras were created with the goal of creating a comfortable, supportive and weightless garment.

The upcoming collection will feature both underwire bras and bralettes for extra support and comfort.

The development process, according to the label, took three years because it included a year of fitting trials and wear tests with multiple feedbacks. Kardashian described the collection in an Instagram post as follows:

"The feedback we received means there really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, want that you could possibly imagine."

A few pieces from the collection include:

Naked Scoop Tank Bra, which can be availed at a retail price of $48. Nake Plunge Bra, which can be availed at a retail price of $44. No Show Molded Unlined Demi Bra, which can be availed at a retail price of $58. No Show Molded Unlined Balconette Bra, which can be availed at a retail price of $58. Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra, which can be availed at a retail price of $52.

In a press release, the brand emphasized that the upcoming collection was created for every women and every body type with support and comfort being at the forefront of development and innovation. The release read:

"The newest collection of incredibly comfortable second skin solutions fit every single need, shape, and want of every woman."

A similar message was delivered by the label as it tapped a diverse model cast to reflect the range of body types that exist. The campaign featured multiple notable women including Brooke Shields, Becky G, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie and Indya Moore.

A total of 50 women were chosen for the campaign to represent the body types and the label's commitment to designing timeless styles for women from all cultural backgrounds and walks of life.

The campaign, directed by Vanessa Beecroft, features a breast cancer survivor, a mechanic, a beauty advisor, a new mother, a legal apprentice, and a CEO. Kardashian described the campaign as the label's biggest to date. In a press release, Kardashian revealed:

"Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality."

Finally, the campaign focuses on how bras make women feel rather than how they appear. The campaign emphasises a new perspective on body image and self-esteem, and it brings women from four decades together to show genuine support for their tribe.

The Skims Bra collection will be available on Skims' official e-commerce site beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT, with retail prices ranging from $36 to $58.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far