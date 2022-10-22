Where to buy Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordan collaboration? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. is collaborating with Detroit, Michigan clothing retailer Eastside Golf for an apparel and footwear collection. For their latest collaboration, the duo will be joining forces to launch two new footwear silhouettes, Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 12, and an apparel collection.

The two labels have previously collaborated on their inaugural Air Jordan 4 makeover in August 2021. The collaborative collection will be released on the Nike's official e-commerce site SNKRS, and select retailers on November 12, 2022.

The upcoming Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordans will have Metallic Gold Lace tips

Upcoming Eastside Golf x Nike Air Jordan 2-piece footwear and apparel collection (Image via Nike)

NBA legend Michael Jordan and his signature shoe line Air Jordans have continued to create multiple models for golf, including silhouettes AJ1 to AJ37. The brand is taking things further with their latest partnership with Eastside Golf. The duo will be redesigning Air Jordan 1 low silhouette and Air Jordan 12 silhouette in a golf-inspired theme.

Eastside Golf is a company that intends to bring golf sports to youth through its collaboration with the label. The highlight of the collection is a darker color scheme over Air Jordan 1 Low.

The official site introduces the collaborative AJ1 low silhouette:

"Out of the clay, into the future. Partnering with Eastside Golf, we're bringing a modern aesthetic to the AJ1. Transcending traditional golf attire, the design's supple Midnight Navy nubuck gives a premium feel while Metallic Gold lace tips add flash to your swing."

The site further talks about the golfing aspect of the shoe and notes that the Redstone symbolizes red clay mud. It is a reminder that the wearer can "overcome adversity, no matter where a bad shot lands you." Noting that it was the "next generation of golf," the site said that the shoe will have a special edition hangtag as well as a custom shoebox.

The shoe's upper is made out of smooth leather materials in a tonal navy blue color. The co-branding detail is added over the tongue and mis-matched footbeds. More nods to the Eastside golf is given with its signature logo placed over the heel. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $130.

The second shoe in the collaborative offering is the Air Jordan 12 which comes in a mud-splatter effect. The official site introduces the shoe, a "modern aesthetic to the AJ12." The shoes reportedly transcend traditional golf attire. With their leather, neutral color and Metallic Gold accents, the shoes will only "add some flash to your swing."

The upper of the silhouette is constructed out of premium sail leather and the mud-splatter effect over the heel counters adds a golfing aspect to the shoe. The midfoot and ankle collars feature gold accents. The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $200.

The footwear will be accompanied by an apparel collection featuring polo shirts, jackets, and pants in the retail price ranging from $75 to $200. Interested buyers can avail the collection at Nike SNKRS on November 12, 2022.

