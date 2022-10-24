Where to buy Semi-Pro x FILA Grant Hill 2 Capsule collection? Release date and more details explored 

FILA's upcoming capsule collection will let you channel Jackie Moon for Halloween. The collection, which will include two vibrantly themed colorways of the popular Grant Hill 2 silhouette as well as matching apparel, is being created in collaboration with the creators of the cult favorite basketball comic film Semi-Pro.

The limited-edition collection will be released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Fans can get the sneakers and clothing from the brand's online store and a few other select retail outlets, such as Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

Stay tuned for pricing information on this collaborative lineup.

Semi-Pro x FILA Grant Hill 2 collection will offer two fresh colorways of the shoe and matching clothing items

Take a closer look at the two colorways offered under the collaborative range (Image via Sportskeeda)

FILA and Warner Bros. Discovery have collaborated to launch a collaborative capsule inspired by the 2008 cult classic sports comedy Semi-Pro.

The collection is jam-packed with graphics of the Flint Tropics, a fictional ABA team, including their recognizable emblems as well as their uniforms' distinctive teal and orange color schemes. The short-sleeved white T-shirt features imagery of the partnering labels on the front left chest, as well as lettering reading "Moon" and "33" on the back, a nod to the film's well-liked protagonist Jackie Moon.

The collection also includes a hooded sweatshirt with the team's emblems on the chest and ribbed detailing on the cuffs and waist, as well as a pair of white basketball shorts with teal and orange-inspired side stripes.

Take a closer look at the impending apparel items (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sneakers come in two colorways—Black and White. Both these colorways are accented with the Flint Tropics' Teal and Orange color scheme. The shoe's branding can be found on the medial side and tongue flap, while the lateral FILA logo has been replaced with Flint Tropics branding.

The corresponding sneakers are completed by a teal midsole and outer sole unit, as well as the Semi-Pro logo on the strap around the heel counter. The addition of two pairs of teal lace sets on top completes the look.

These black and white pairs will be sold in matching shoe boxes, both of which feature co-branded teal and orange logos on the top.

Don't forget to pick up the upcoming Semi-Pro x FILA Grant Hill 2 collection, which will be available on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from the shoe label's online store as well as Footlocker and Champs.

More about the sports comedy Semi-Pro

Hooded sweatshirt offered under the latest range (Image via FILA)

Semi-Pro, an American sports comic film, was released in 2008. It is based on a fictitious ABA team that is fighting to survive the league's merger with the NBA.

The movie featured stars like Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson, André Benjamin, and Maura Tierney and was set during the American Basketball Association's season finale.

The comedy film was shot in the gymnasium of the Los Angeles City Fire Department Training Center in Flint, Detroit, and Los Angeles, close to Dodger Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes