Where to buy Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "I Promise" shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike and LeBron James' collaborative sneaker designs show no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with an all-new Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "I Promise" sneakers recently surfacing on the internet. The newly created shoe will be available in multi-colored overlays, according to early images.

The first look at these pairs, which are set to release in 2023, was shared by a well-known sneaker page, @kicksaluoluo2.

According to early reports from a popular sneaker insider, Sole Retriever, the upcoming "I Promise" variant of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen silhouette will hit the sneaker market on February 10, 2023, with a price tag of $160.

Fans can readily buy these pairs from Nike's online and offline locations, as well as affiliated retail outlets.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen shoes will be released in “I Promise” variant with orange and blue color scheme

Here's a detailed look the impending Nike LeBron NXXT Gen I Promise shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The market prices for professional basketball players' signature shoe lines from activewear behemoths like Nike, Adidas, and PUMA have steadily risen over the years. This is due to both inflation and the cost of researching and developing new technology with each sneaker design.

The shifting market dynamics is touted to result in an influx of takedown variants that are less expensive and technically more advanced, allowing buyers to save money while still providing commendable performance on the court. LeBron James' Ambassador line is a prime example of a takedown variant.

LeBron James has accomplished more in his 20 seasons as an NBA professional basketball player than anyone could have predicted. As he nears the end of his career, "the kid from Akron" is thinking about the next generation. The upcoming Nike LeBron NXXT Gen, which will be released in a "I Promise" colorway, will serve as a replacement for the $200 Nike LeBron 20.

The color scheme of the upcoming sneaker is inspired by LeBron's I Promise school in Akron, Ohio. The blue and orange split-color pattern on the left and right shoes distinguishes the pair, and the structure appears to be more mid-top in shape than the recently introduced LeBron 20 silhouette.

A molded mesh completely wraps the uppers in the color palette of each shoe, with touches of suede popping up on the toe top and heel counter.

The uppers of each shoe are finished with contrasting color lace sets. In addition, the tongue flap is multicolored and lacks the black and pink suede on top.

The Nike Swoosh on the shoe's profile is iridescent, and there are stitching details all the way around. The branding is reminiscent of the LeBron 20. Pink accents the small Swoosh on the back of the main logo as well as the "NXXT" wording in the center of the insole with LeBron's crown logo.

Underneath is a completely black Air Zoom unit with pink and yellow accents on the heel counters. A grippy rubber outer sole unit in the same color as the main component of the upper completes the look.

Nike and specific Nike Basketball stores will release the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen "I Promise" variant online and in-store on February 10, 2023 for $160 in men's sizes.

