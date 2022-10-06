Where to buy PUMA x AMI Suede Crepe “Pristine” basketball shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

German sportswear titan PUMA has once again collaborated with the Parisian luxury fashion label AMI for the launch of their freshly crafted Suede Crepe sneakers. Dubbed “Pristine,” the arriving colorway is constructed using premium beige suede elements.

The soon-to-be-released PUMA x AMI Suede Crepe “Pristine” sneakers are slated to hit the shelves on Friday, October 14, 2022. These basic low-tops are priced at $120 for each pair. Interested buyers can find them on the e-commerce stores of PUMA.

PUMA join forces with AMI to launch Suede Crepe “Pristine” basketball shoes with green overlays

For the uninitiated, the acronym “AMI” stands for 'friend' in French, and it also represents the initials of the brand’s founder Alexandre Mattiussi. The friendly, sincere, and easygoing nature of AMI is at the center of its brand values. The fashion label’s menswear and womenswear designs are made for everyone and feature great, casual, loose, laid-back styles.

The two partnering labels are no strangers to each other. Earlier in March this year, the widely loved duo debuted their co-designed apparel and footwear assortment. They offered oversized hoodies, trousers, shorts, and more. The two also introduced a revamped version of popular Slipstream Mid shoe.

For the fall season, they teamed up once more to launch their Suede Crepe basketball shoes in a fall-appropriate color scheme.

The collab’s description on PUMA’s official web page says:

“Ami is the French word for friend – and this new PUMA x AMI collaboration is a celebration of togetherness. A new spin on the classic Suede shoe, it sports a minimalist design and bold colors for maximum impact. Premium materials and a real crepe sole combine to elevate the style. Together, we achieve more.”

In the latest partnership, Alexandre Mattiussi has infused his minimalist ideals into the classic basketball silhouette. The lateral as well as medial side panels feature a striking green Formstripe, in addition to the contrasting white stitching.

The entire shoe is made of pristine beige suede. AMI's heart symbol and the shoe label’s iconic cat logo are neatly tucked under the tongue tag's co-branded design.

Rounding out the shoe is an eponymous crepe midsole that is wrapped up in a gum rubber outer sole unit for enhanced grip and durability.

Interested readers can even sign up to the label’s website, to get notified when the upcoming shoe is dropped for purchase.

More about Alexandre’s AMI

Alexandre Mattiussi is the creator of AMI, which was established approximately ten years ago. The founder of the label is a native Frenchman who initially started the fashion house years back in 2002.

However, the company was quickly shut down and reopened later in 2011. During this hiatus, Mattiussi worked with many big fashion houses including Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, and Dior Homme.

By debuting its first-ever "Menswear for Women" collection during their Fall/Winter '18 runway show, which was staged in January of that year, the brand made a significant shift. The collection contained menswear that had been tweaked and adapted for the female clientele. Nonetheless, the fashion label certainly attracted a lot of attention because of their creative designs.

